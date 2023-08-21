The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Spot the flaw: Can you identify the error in this picture?

In the following picture, a child is seen reveling in a room teeming with diverse toys. Yet, upon closer inspection, an incongruity awaits your keen eye. Can you detect the anomaly?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 16:20
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
The following image serves as a test to engage the viewer's intellect. Already, it has managed to spread on social media platforms to garner substantial traction and captivate online audiences.

Direct your gaze to the illustration. At first glance, everything seems fine; however, within moments, you may spot an exceptional peculiarity.

Will you unravel this enigma unaided?

Fret not, for the solution can be found in the article's conclusion.

What is the mistake in the picture?

@selfdevelopment71 Test your intelligence #iqtest #braingames #braintestchallenge #braintest #brainteaser #tindimIQ ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 最強君？

Eliciting a flurry of reactions, the puzzle prompted myriad responses from countless online enthusiasts—some swift to spot the mistake, others oblivious to it.

Take another look before we reveal the answer.

Did the mistake still elude you? Here is the answer.

Direct your attention to the child's grasp, wherein the toy airplane rests.

Upon scrutiny, it becomes evident that the wings mirror those of a bird, rather than an aircraft.

