Puzzling picture riddle: Can you spot the perplexing error?

Only those with keen eyesight could spot the mistake in this image, which features several people waiting in line. The drawing, shared on TikTok, has left surfers puzzled.

In the picture, you can see two men and two women, some waiting in line while one of the women is leaving. Now, carefully examine the drawing to identify the error. It may not be immediately apparent, but you can find it with a bit of time.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Were you able to find the mistake?

If not, no worries. Most surfers were just as baffled and couldn't figure it out. However, some did notice that there was something amiss. Take one last look before scrolling down for the solution.

If you haven't spotted the error, it's right before you.

Pay attention to the lady's feet, each a different color (gray).