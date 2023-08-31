The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Meet Lucy: Over 6-feet tall, making $10,000/month for fetish videos

Lucy Tabitha, once bullied for her height, now earns thousands of dollars as people pay her to dominate them in fetish videos.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 14:12
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM/@lucie.tabitha)
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM/@lucie.tabitha)

Lucy Tabitha, 35, who was bullied as a child due to her height, is now leveraging her unique appearance on social media and earning over $10,000 per month through fetish videos. Standing at an impressive height of 1.85 meters, this British woman has finally embraced her size, finding popularity on TikTok. Women admire her self-confidence, while men affectionately call her an "Amazonian goddess."

About her fans

"I have many fans who are fascinated with tall women," she revealed to Media Drum World. "They enjoy being trampled, controlled, or treated like a small pet."

She further explained, "I create personalized videos for role-playing, and I even have a mini camera that attaches to my phone, allowing viewers to experience my videos authentically. Many people relish being smaller than me and under my control."

@lucie.tabitha Height comparison by @ How tall are you next to me? #tallgirls #legsfordays #longlegsgirl #tallblonde #heightdifference ♬ (It Goes Like) Nanana - Edit - Peggy Gou

Tabitha charges fans up to $500 for personalized videos, catering to their peculiar requests, which can include simulating stepping on them or "eating" them on camera.

Surprisingly, she never imagined that her height, which once made her a target of ridicule, would become a source of admiration and income. Tabitha reflected on her childhood experiences: "I was constantly bullied because of my height. I endured being mocked, called names, and laughed at, which made me despise myself completely."

Tabitha often faced mocking comments like "What's the weather like up there?" or "Can you help me plaster my ceiling?" These remarks deeply wounded her. Additionally, her height complicated her dating life. "Men are often intimidated by me," she declared. "Many have asked me not to wear heels on dates or expressed feeling inadequate around me due to my towering presence."

She also revealed that women could be cruel to her for the same reason. "I've overheard girls saying, 'I'm glad I'm not that tall,' and I frequently encounter laughter, especially when I wear high heels," she nervously confessed.

What is "TallTok"?

However, last year, Tabitha stumbled upon the "TallTok" trend on TikTok, where tall women confidently showcase their lengthy legs. Encouraged by her positive responses, she bravely posted a video of herself in high heels, proudly displaying her height. This boosted her self-assurance, and she became even more confident with time.

@lucie.tabitha Its Mommy to you @Paige #heightcheck #tallgirls #legsfordays #longlegsgirl #tallblondes ♬ Pretty Girls Walk - Big Boss Vette

She now embraces her height, yearning to be even taller, and regularly wears high heels that elevate her to over two meters. "I no longer view my height as a weakness. Instead, I see it as my strength," she concluded. "I never thought I would come to love my height, as I once believed it was a lifelong curse."



