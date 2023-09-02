The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Tennessee woman sets Guinness World Record for longest female mullet

The stunning mullet measures in at 172.2 cm (5ft 8in), going from the top of her head and reaching her ankles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 04:07
Would you fly across the world for a hair appointment? (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Would you fly across the world for a hair appointment? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Tami Manis, 58, from Knoxville, Tennessee set the world record for the longest female mullet the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed on Thursday.

Manis's stunning mullet measuring in at 172.2 cm (5ft 8in), going from the top of her head and reaching her ankles; the mullet has been a permanent feature of her style since the 1980s.

The mullet's history starts when the public health nurse first saw a music video for the song "Voices Carry" by the band 'Til Tuesday.

The song, released in 1985, features the lead singer Aimee Mann with a signature "rat tail" haircut. The haircut consists of a long strand of hair, often braided, coming from the back of the head while the rest of the head hair is kept either shaved or short. 

Manis credits the video with sparking her interest in the haircut. “The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” she said. 

A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair. (credit: ALEXSANDRO PALOMBO) A mural of Marge Simpson cutting her hair. (credit: ALEXSANDRO PALOMBO)

Instant regret

In November 1989, Tami cut off her mullet and immediately regretted the decision. On February 9, 1990, she began to grow it out once more. “I have just kept the hairstyle,” Manis told Guinness.

She credits her good genes with being able to grow such long and thick hair, however, she still maintains a stringent cleaning regimen. Washing her hair with Hask hair products, including both shampoo and conditioner containing argon oil.

Manis finished second in the Women's 2022 US Mullet Championship, called Femullet, taking home a $300 prize. Soon after Guinness World Records opened up a longest mullet record category, leading Manis to apply.

Manis handily beats out the male longest mullet record holder, "Big" Rich Price from Ohio, who has a 99.06 cm mullet and finished in the 2021 USA Mullet Championships.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by