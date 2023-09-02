Tennessee woman sets Guinness World Record for longest female mullet

Tami Manis, 58, from Knoxville, Tennessee set the world record for the longest female mullet the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed on Thursday.

Manis's stunning mullet measuring in at 172.2 cm (5ft 8in), going from the top of her head and reaching her ankles; the mullet has been a permanent feature of her style since the 1980s.

The mullet's history starts when the public health nurse first saw a music video for the song "Voices Carry" by the band 'Til Tuesday.

The song, released in 1985, features the lead singer Aimee Mann with a signature "rat tail" haircut. The haircut consists of a long strand of hair, often braided, coming from the back of the head while the rest of the head hair is kept either shaved or short.

Manis credits the video with sparking her interest in the haircut. “The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” she said.

Instant regret

In November 1989, Tami cut off her mullet and immediately regretted the decision. On February 9, 1990, she began to grow it out once more. “I have just kept the hairstyle,” Manis told Guinness.

She credits her good genes with being able to grow such long and thick hair, however, she still maintains a stringent cleaning regimen. Washing her hair with Hask hair products, including both shampoo and conditioner containing argon oil.

Manis finished second in the Women's 2022 US Mullet Championship, called Femullet, taking home a $300 prize. Soon after Guinness World Records opened up a longest mullet record category, leading Manis to apply.

Manis handily beats out the male longest mullet record holder, "Big" Rich Price from Ohio, who has a 99.06 cm mullet and finished in the 2021 USA Mullet Championships.