Nigerian man goes blind attempting to break Guinness World Record

Ebere said that while attempting to cry non-stop for a week, he experienced headaches, puffy eyes and a swollen face alongside going partially blind.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 05:52
The flag of Nigeria (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The flag of Nigeria (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Tembu Ebere was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest crying session, which caused him to temporarily lose his eyesight, according to media reports from July 17.

Ebere said that while attempting to cry non-stop for a week, he experienced headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face alongside going partially blind.

“I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he told the BBC while insisting that he would continue his efforts to be the number 1 cryer in the world.

The world record craze in Nigeria

Nigeria is reportedly experiencing a mushrooming number of world record attempts after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooked Nigerian cuisine for 100 hours continuously, according to The Telegraph.  

Baci’s achievement was widely followed in Nigerian society and so widely celebrated that the number of visitors to the guinnessworldrecords.com caused the site to crash for two days, the Telegraph reported. 

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria May 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)

Since Baci’s record, Nigerian individuals and community groups have attempted to set the world record for singing, praying, and kissing, although the kissing attempt was banned by Nigerian authorities.



