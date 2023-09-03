Can you spot the children's father in this picture?

An age-old photograph that recently resurfaced on social networks is putting surfers' perception to the test. Will you rise to the challenge? Take a moment to see for yourself.

In today's brain-teaser, you'll find five boys observing two dogs engaged in a heated black-and-white face-off. The content's creator has thrown down the gauntlet: "Can you pinpoint the father of the children in this picture in just 9 seconds?"

The challenge has sparked a spectrum of reactions among surfers attempting to uncover the elusive figure.

Some confidently declared it a breeze, while others grumbled about their fruitless hunt.

"It's so simple; it's amusing to see folks who missed it," quipped one surfer.

Another chimed in, "It took me a bit longer, but I eventually cracked it." Take one more glance before scrolling down to unveil the solution.

Did you manage to identify the father?

If not, don't worry—it's all in good fun. To spot him, simply rotate your mobile device to the right. The solution is right here: