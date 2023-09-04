The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

She fell asleep with her ring on. In the morning, it would not come off

Over 7 million viewers followed the excruciating story of Briana, who went to sleep with a ring on her finger, only to wake up unable to remove it.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 02:10
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

Have you ever fallen asleep wearing a ring, only to awaken with it painfully swollen and impossible to remove? That's what happened to Briana, who briefly feared she might lose her finger entirely. Even after three doctors attempted to extract the ring unsuccessfully, she likened her ordeal to a genuine horror story.

What we learned on TikTok

Briana shared her agonizing experience in a TikTok video that garnered a staggering 7 million views. She revealed that following a night of revelry, she retired with a cross ring adorning her middle finger, only to be unable to take it off in the morning. Alongside a photo depicting the ring constricting her finger, she lamented, "This ring won't budge. Any solutions are welcome."

Desperate to free her finger, Briana tried various remedies. She soaked her finger in ice water, raised her arm above her head to reduce blood flow and alleviate swelling, and even wrapped string around the swollen finger in a bid to extract the ring. She humorously quipped in another photo, "To those asking, no, it's still on, and it's officially the worst day of my life. Bye."

With no relief in sight, Briana finally sought external assistance and headed to a "first aid station," where, to her dismay, they, too, couldn't liberate her finger from the ring's grip. Undeterred, she proceeded to a clinic, only to find the doctor there, also unable to remove the stubborn ring. Briana then made a futile pitstop at "The Third Stop" before finally discovering salvation at MD City Urgent Care, the largest urgent care provider in New York and New Jersey. There, they successfully liberated her from the cursed ring. Overjoyed, she posted a photo of her ring-free hand, exclaiming, "I'm finally free! Thanks to everyone for following."

@briannap31 Top 5 worst days..watch till end #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #badday #finger #dontflop #ouch #help ♬ Bad Day - Daniel Aubeck

Commenters suggested that she should have visited a jewelry store instead of doctors, as they might have been more adept at solving her predicament. Nevertheless, many remained baffled by how Briana found herself in this situation in the first place. 

One commenter shared, "I sleep with my rings every night because I lose things, and this has never happened to me." Another added, "I've worn rings to bed for over a decade, and it's never occurred to me even once. Is this normal?" 

Briana responded, "It was not normal :/ but I never sleep with my rings on, and I had a few drinks the night before." Another commenter attributed the issue to dehydration, to which Briana replied, "You learn something new every day."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by