Elon Musk's 10th child revealed - and you'll never guess their name

Continuing the slew of revelations by the new Walter Isaacson biography, “Elon Musk,” regarding the man of the same name, Insider reported on Saturday that the biography has confirmed another Musk child.

The child’s name is Techno Mechanicus. While their age has not been confirmed, the child, nicknamed Tau, is Musk’s 10th.

According to Insider, Elon Musk has these children with three women: Canadian writer Justine Musk, Canadian musician Grimes, and Canadian venture capitalist Shivon Zilis.

Techno Mechanicus is the third child he’s had with his former partner, Grimes.

Grimes, 35, was born Claire Elise Boucher and, according to the massive music-listening platform, Spotify, has amassed over six million monthly listeners. Grimes in 2014. (credit: FLICKR)

Insider notes that her first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii Musk, was born in 2020 while her second, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was first revealed to the public in March of this year.

X Æ A-Xii who reportedly goes by “X,” was originally named “X Æ A-12,” but Musk and Grimes had to change it due to the inclusion of the numbers, being outside of the English alphabet, being in violation of California law.

In complementary fashion to her sibling, Exa Dark Sideræl goes by the nickname, “Y.”

According to Insider, Grimes explained that X Æ A-Xii’s name has significance for the couple.

How to pronounce "X Æ A-Xii"

The first “X” refers to, Grimes explained, "the unknown variable." Æ, which Musk has reportedly said is pronounced “ash” while Grimes has reportedly said is pronounced as the letters “A” and then “I,” stands for Grimes’s “elven spelling of Ai." Finally, “A-12” is the precursor to Grimes’s and Musk’s favorite aircraft, the SR-17.

While a number of Musk’s children were born via IVF, this was apparently not the case for X, and it is unclear how Tau was conceived. Y, however, was born to Musk and Grimes via a surrogate.