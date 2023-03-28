Spotify removed a song calling to 'blow up Tel Aviv'

Two UK-based organizations have welcomed the removal of the song “Udrub Udrub Tel Abib” (We Will Strike a Blow at Tel Aviv) and other violent extremist antisemitic material from the music streaming platform, Spotify.

We Believe in Israel (WBII), a pro-Israel organization, as well as the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BoD), the UK's Jewish umbrella organization, have issued a statement thanking Spotify for deleting the toxic song after they have reported it.

The Jerusalem Post has searched for this song on Spotify and it has indeed been removed. It does appear however on Youtube as a "Palestinian resistance song."

Other songs removed include “Arabic Katyusha” and “The Death of Israel”. This followed a petition to Spotify organized by WBII that attracted nearly 4,000 signatures. The Board of Deputies also made representations to UK's Secretary of State of Digital Culture, Media and Sport on the matter.

Inciting violence against Israelis

A headset is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS)

Udrub Udrub Tel Abib directly incites violence against Israelis while using overtly antisemitic language. Its lyrics include sentences such as “Strike a blow at Tel Aviv and frighten the Zionists. The more you build it the more we will destroy it,” or “We don’t want no truce or solution. All we want is to strike Tel Aviv.”

Other violent text in this song includes “Oh Fajr missile, explode in the Knesset and the army base.”

“It’s good news that Spotify have finally listened to public disgust about hosting clearly antisemitic content which contravenes their own content policies, including directly inciting violence against Israelis," Luke Akehurst, Director of WBII, said. He added that "now we need them to look at why they are hosting explicitly antisemitic and conspiratorial songs by Lowkey and Ambassador MC.”

Amanda Bowman, Vice President of BoD, said on Tuesday that “we are pleased that Spotify have acted to remove certain material that clearly breached their own rules regarding hateful messaging. We hope that they will continue to apply these rules to works by other artists that similarly contravene their guidelines.”

A campaign to remove extremist music

A year ago, WBII, a grassroots network has announced it will be campaigning for music streaming service Spotify to remove extremist content which incites and promotes hatred, violence, and disinformation against Jews and Israelis. WBII said when the campaign was launched that their "research is ongoing," but the group has already identified dozens of instances of problematic material.

WBII is a UK grassroots pro-Israel campaign and is a broad coalition of over 25,000 supporters of Israel.