The common trope goes: a couple lay in bed together and the woman asks “what are you thinking about?” and the man replies “nothing” to the woman’s frustration.

However, it may be that he is thinking about the Roman Empire, according to a new TikTok trend.

In the trend, a woman films herself asking her significant other how often they think about the Roman Empire. The answer leaves the woman in shock about how little she knew about the goings-on in her partner’s brain.

The TikTok trend

A gladiator in armor (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

In one video by TikToker idkhowyoufoundme, which has accumulated 1.7 million likes, the TikToker’s boyfriend claimed he thought about the empire “three or four times a month” and that this was “not a lot.”

In another video from TikToker georgiaferraris_, which has accumulated over 132,600 likes, her boyfriend claims to have thought about the Roman Empire every day. He later reveals his phone screen depicts a scene of Roman warriors.