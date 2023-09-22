Woman pays 4,000 NIS for a French Bulldog but receives different dog

Today, the internet has become a popular platform for purchasing various items, but a recent case involving a dog purchase may make people think twice before buying pets online. Aside from the fact that adopting a dog is always a better option than buying one, a girl recently shared her unfortunate experience on TikTok.

She claimed to have paid $1,000 (approximately 4,000 shekels) for a purebred French Bulldog but was ultimately left with a dog that was completely different from what she expected.

So, what happened next?

In an angry TikTok video, she expressed her frustration that she bought a dog online and they deceived her.

"I am so unlucky," she said.

The girl, known as Krystal, uploaded a photo of the dog she thought she had purchased - a brown French Bulldog for which she had paid a significant sum. However, she received a dog that was completely different from her expectations. According to subsequent videos she posted, Krystal revealed that she had received a mix of a French Bulldog and a black pug named Hazel. In a video that gained tens of thousands of views, Krystal vented her frustration, wishing bad luck upon the dishonest dog breeder who had deceived her.

Surprisingly, Krystal's followers did not sympathize with her anger or her predicament. Instead, they criticized her for falling victim to the scam.

One follower asked her who pays a significant amount online for a dog without verifying its authenticity.

Another commenter pointed out that a French Bulldog for a thousand dollars should have raised a red flag for you.

Indeed, the suspiciously low price was cause for concern, as purebred French Bulldogs in the US typically start at $1,500 (approximately 5,700 shekels) and reach up to $8,000 (over 30,000 shekels). Krystal mentioned contacting her bank to reclaim her money, but she remains uncertain about the outcome.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Two years ago, we reported on Brittany, who had also intended to purchase a purebred French Bulldog but ended up with a completely different dog. After noticing physical differences, Brittany took the dog to a veterinarian, who confirmed her suspicions. This serves as a reminder that when buying a dog, it is essential to physically visit the store and see the dog before making any financial commitments.

Alternatively, one can choose to adopt a dog that needs a loving home instead of purchasing one.