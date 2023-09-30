Man invites three women on a first date. Here's what happened next

Megan James recently shared a TikTok video that quickly went viral. Her story unfolded during what she can only describe as a "date from hell."

She had matched with Matthew, an average guy, on a dating app, and her primary concern was whether he would resemble his profile picture. Little did she know that her concerns would soon be overshadowed by a series of unimaginable events.

Megan James to Matthew: You should go to therapy

Underneath the video, which has already garnered over 384,000 views, James left a message for Matthew, saying that if he was watching it, he should go to therapy - and that she needed it after their date.

In just two and a half minutes, she managed to convey the humiliation she experienced on what turned out to be her worst date ever.

James had known that dating was always a gamble, but nothing could have prepared her for what awaited her.

In Matthew's profile, there was nothing unusual. So, they agreed to meet at an Italian restaurant located 15 minutes from James's home. When she arrived, Matthew was already waiting outside, and to her relief, he matched his profile picture.

"At least it's not a catfish," she thought to herself before entering the restaurant with optimism.

Surprise: Three women, one first date

They took their seats at a table for four, which didn't raise any suspicions. However, a few minutes later, James noticed a woman approaching the table. Assuming she was the waitress, James was taken aback when the woman introduced herself.

Puzzled by the situation, James's confusion grew as another woman, the third in their group, joined them at the table. While they engaged in conversation, James asked one of the girls how she knew Matthew. To her surprise, the girl assumed Matthew had invited friends along for their date, explaining, "people can be a little weird," as James later recounted in her video.

Seated at the table, James turned to one of the women and inquired: "This is our first date. How do you know Matthew?"

"I thought this was our first date," the girl responded.

That's when Matthew revealed his bizarre intention: He had purposely invited all three of them, aiming for the "perfect trio." A peculiar plan indeed.

"He scheduled this date for all three of us to meet at the same time," James recounted, and at that moment, the three women decided it was time to put an end to this unusual situation. They all left.

James's followers were equally shocked by the strange turn of events. One stunned follower said it was "astonishing" that he was confident the situation would work out. Another wrote that she hopes he stays single forever.