What happens after death? 5 surprising things dead bodies can do

The role of a forensic medicine expert and forensic pathologist encompasses the investigation of unexpected, suspicious, or violent deaths. It involves conducting autopsies and determining the causes of death that led to the demise of an individual. Dr. Mileida Bohórquez, originally from Venezuela and currently residing in the US, has shed light on some "unsettling" cases she has encountered in her line of work.

In a video posted on the social media platform TikTok, under the handle @drpatologia16, she revealed five intriguing phenomena that can occur to deceased bodies. Firstly, she discussed the release of gas or flatulence, an occurrence she claimed to have witnessed several times, with some bodies experiencing it repeatedly during her examinations.

Bohórquez also recounted an incident where a deceased man seemingly "clenched his hand" around her wrist. Additionally, she mentioned instances of corpses opening their eyes during postmortem examinations. Furthermore, she described how she would often leave the autopsy room with the deceased person's mouth closed, only to return and find their mouth agape, as if their jaw had relaxed.

Supernatural occurrences or scientifically plausible phenomenon?

Lastly, Bohórquez shared her experience of a deceased body making a seemingly affectionate gesture, moving its arms upward as if preparing for a hug.

Although these occurrences may sound eerie and unnatural, past research has demonstrated that bodies can exhibit movements during the decomposition process. A study conducted in Australia by Alyson Wilson from Central Queensland University suggested that corpses can display subtle movements postmortem.

Credit: INGIMAGE

Bohórquez's video garnered the attention of over three million viewers, with thousands sharing their own feelings and experiences in the comments section. One viewer wrote, "I've got goosebumps," while another shared, "My son squeezed my hand and moved his little fingers, he has been gone for almost nine months."