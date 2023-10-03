Can you spot all the hidden turtles in this picture?

An intriguing puzzle has has left many baffled as they try to uncover the answer. Put your skills to the test and count the turtles hiding in the picture! Can you find the exact number?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2023 15:26
A turtle (photo credit: FREERANGE STOCK)
A turtle
(photo credit: FREERANGE STOCK)

Today's puzzle calls for a keen eye and attention to detail. Are you up for the challenge that stumped many online? A TikTok account known for sharing riddles and optical illusions issued the following puzzle: Count the number of turtles in a photo.

This intriguing puzzle, posted on the popular social media app, captured the interest of puzzle enthusiasts and kept them captivated. Can you successfully count all the turtles concealed within this picture? Will you be the one to crack the code? The solution awaits at the end of the article.

Can you count all the turtles?

Were you able to arrive at an answer? Don't worry if you couldn't. It seems most people believed the number to be either 20 or 21 turtles.

The correct answer, however, is 22 turtles.



