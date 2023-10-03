Can you spot all the hidden turtles in this picture?

Today's puzzle calls for a keen eye and attention to detail. Are you up for the challenge that stumped many online? A TikTok account known for sharing riddles and optical illusions issued the following puzzle: Count the number of turtles in a photo.

This intriguing puzzle, posted on the popular social media app, captured the interest of puzzle enthusiasts and kept them captivated. Can you successfully count all the turtles concealed within this picture? Will you be the one to crack the code? The solution awaits at the end of the article.

Can you count all the turtles?

Were you able to arrive at an answer? Don't worry if you couldn't. It seems most people believed the number to be either 20 or 21 turtles.

The correct answer, however, is 22 turtles.