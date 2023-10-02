Explosive new evidence unveiled in the Madeleine McCann case

The primary suspect in Madeleine McCann's kidnapping, 47-year-old Christian Brueckner (typically referred to as just Christian B in the British press), was identified by a new witness as having been spotted fleeing the scene of a rape, according to a report in the British newspaper, The Sun.

The suspect, dressed entirely in black, was reportedly seen by passersby as he scaled an apartment building with the intent to break into the room of Hazel Behan, a student of Irish descent who he allegedly raped by Christian B. in June 2004 in Praia da Rocha, Portugal.

According to an unnamed source, "A new witness has contacted the police. He was starting his early morning shift at a nearby hotel and said he saw a man dressed in black running from the apartment block." The witness further claimed to have seen the person remove a mask, positively identifying him as Christian B.

Spotting the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance at the scene of a rape

Brueckner is currently facing charges of sexual assault in Braunschweig, Germany, and is also suspected of sexual offenses in Algarve, Portugal, spanning the years 2000 to 2017.

Madeleine McCann (credit: FLICKR)

Disturbingly, this is just around 16 kilometers away from the holiday apartment where four-year-old McCann disappeared in May 2007 while on a family vacation with her parents in Praia de Luz.

Just last year, Hazel, now 40 years old, waived her right to anonymity and disclosed her identity, stating, "When Christian B’s name was released in connection to the Madeleine case, I knew it was him. It made me sick."