WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protester lets mice loose on a McDonald's

A pro-Palestinian activist released hordes of mice inside a McDonalds, according to viral videos posted Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video presents mice that were dyed in three different colors: black, red, and green, with a hint of white - as it's the creatures' original fur color. All aforementioned colors correspond to that of the Palestinian flag.

A report by the online source Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC) stated that the incident took place in Birmingham, England.

The video can be watched below:

Throwing mice into a packed McDonald’s in London while shouting Free Palestine, will not— in fact— free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/eygATLRW8z — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

The activist divided the mice into three boxes according to the color that they were dyed, but they're all eventually put together into one box to let loose onto unsuspecting customers at the fast food joint.

The man walks into McDonald's, pours all the mice onto the floor, and quickly leaves the establishment to go to his car in under a minute. The suspect's license plate nearly spells out "Palestine," according to the video that caught footage of him. Advertisement

The incident was likely due the fast food joint's decision in its Israeli branch to donate free meals to the IDF as they fight their war with Hamas in Operation Swords of Iron - prompting much criticism and condemnation from anti-Zionists on social media.

In the aftermath of the shockingly cruel stunt by the Palestinian activist, a McDonald’s worker can be seen attempting to usher the mice out of the door using an empty box. pic.twitter.com/50tvIY4mfX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 31, 2023

"We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public," a McDonald's spokesman told LBC. "Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitized and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."

Reactions from the incident

The video was received extremely negatively by the public, with the vast majority on social media disapproving of what he did.

"Throwing mice into a packed McDonald’s in London while shouting Free Palestine, will not— in fact— free Palestine," said Hen Mazzig. A sign promoting McDonald's ''PLT'' burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario (credit: REUTERS)

Furthermore, another Twitter user with a large following, Imam of Peace, said that this Hamas-loving rat purchased mice and threw them in McDonald’s to Free Palestine," he continued.

Gary Mond, the chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, said that "The action of throwing mice into a restaurant where customers are eating is extremely sickening. It causes distress to both the people present and also the mice themselves, and is both a cruel and dangerous thing to do.

"The action of throwing mice into a restaurant where customers are eating is extremely sickening. It causes distress to both the people present and also the mice themselves, and is both a cruel and dangerous thing to do. " Gary Mond

"However, from a political perspective, it is totally futile. It will do nothing to bring any support to the 'Free Palestine' cause, which in any event is based on Jew-hatred as opposed to support for the Arabs who live in Gaza".