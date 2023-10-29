Dilly Hussain, an influential Islamic media figure, posted a video on X of a Russian airport being stormed by pro-Palestinian protesters looking to attack people coming in from a flight originating from Israel.

“This is the kind of welcome ALL Israelis should be receiving at the airports of Muslim-majority countries,” Hussain wrote in response to the video.

This is the kind of welcome ALL Israelis should be receiving at the airports of Muslim-majority countries. https://t.co/3JpFRd2jZp — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) October 29, 2023

In another comment attached to a video of the Dagestan airport attack, Hussain wrote: “More scenes from Dagestan. Love to my brothers.”

More scenes from Dagestan. Love to my brothers. https://t.co/Y0mXpw9tDl — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) October 29, 2023

Russians storm airport in attempt to attack passengers of Israeli flight (credit: screenshot)

In an X post made earlier in the day, Hussain accused Israel of being an “apartheid terrorist entity which burns and decapitates babies, kidnaps children, rapes women.” These are all atrocities that Hamas terrorists committed against Israeli civilians during the October 7 attack.

This is your daily reminder that @Israel is a Zionist apartheid terrorist entity which burns and decapitates babies, kidnaps children, rapes women and documents all of it on body-cams. https://t.co/ukHemu3FBA — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) October 29, 2023

Advertisement

Who is Dilly Hussain?

Hussain is currently employed as the Deputy Editor of the British Islamic commentary\News site 5Pillars. In addition to this role, he writes blog posts for the Huffington Post and writes features for Al Jazeera.

Hussain has appeared on the recently-fined Islam Channel, Russia Today, BBC Look East, BBC South, and BBC radio stations.