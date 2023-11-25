Why did Sara Netanyahu support unconfirmed claim of hostage giving birth?

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, penned a letter last week to Jill Biden and other leaders' wives, asserting that a pregnant woman among Gaza abductees had given birth in captivity. However, security sources from the IDF contradict this, stating they currently lack information to confirm the claim.

The Prime Minister's Office maintains the information's certification but refrains from providing details. When questioned about verification with the IDF and security establishment, they responded, "There is no need for that."

In the letter, Sara Netanyahu implored leaders' wives to advocate for the immediate release of Israeli abductees and express maternal concern for the abducted children. She referenced rumors circulating since the conflict's onset about a woman giving birth in Hamas captivity.

Could this be true?

Despite these claims, aid organizations, which recognized the woman described by Netanyahu as a Thai foreign worker, challenge the narrative, asserting there's no evidence supporting the alleged birth.

A joint statement from organizations supporting foreign workers urged a halt to the spread of baseless information, highlighting the distress caused to the hostage's family. They emphasized the lack of evidence regarding her pregnancy or birth, asserting that exaggerating such claims only adds unnecessary stress to an already difficult situation.

Sara Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on her family lawsuit against former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on June 12, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In response to the controversy, an IDF spokesperson stated that the army does not confirm details about a woman giving birth in captivity. The Prime Minister's Office maintains the existence of evidence but remains tight-lipped.