A pregnant Israeli woman, kidnapped by Hamas during their October 7 attack, has now given birth in Gaza, according to a letter sent by Sara Netanyahu to First Lady Jill Biden on November 16.

The pregnant woman was kidnapped along with approximately 240 others.

“You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through the young mother’s mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers,” the prime minister's wife wrote in the emotional plea.

Netanyahu also wrote of the 32 children being held hostage by the terrorist group and how they “are surely suffering from untold trauma… having witnessed the brutal murder of their parents and siblings on the horrific October 7.”

"Hamas also abducted a 10-month-old. A baby. He became kidnapped even before he learned how to walk or talk."

“We must speak out on behalf of these children,” Netanyahu concluded. “We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held. We must demand the Red Cross visit them immediately. They have yet to do so.

"This nightmare that began over a month ago must end. These children need our help."

Netanyahu also sent letters to Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron; Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the spouses of other world leaders, according to Ynet.

How are the hostages?

Little is known about how the hostages are being treated or where they are being held. However, Hamas has claimed that some hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes, according to Reuters, a claim that cannot be substantiated.

On Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported that 19-year-old Noa Mariano had been killed. Marciano was taken to Gaza alive by Hamas and held hostage.

Shortly after the October 7 attack, Hamas released footage of the terrorists holding the child hostages but little is known about their current health status.