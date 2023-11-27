Belgian prison guards hold prison sex parties

A major scandal has surfaced at one of Belgium's largest prisons, with 10 male and female prison guards being accused of organizing sex parties within the prison during and after their shifts.

Local media has labeled one guard as a "nymphomaniac," alleging that she refused to work without engaging in sexual activities with one of her colleagues. This guard has vehemently denied these claims, asserting that her life has been profoundly affected since the details were made public.

These parties reportedly took place in a jacuzzi owned by a guard identified only as P. During these gatherings, participants allegedly wore colored bracelets to indicate which colleague they would engage in sexual encounters with.

The guard who was called a "nymphomaniac" by the media, S., supposedly demanded sexual favors from colleagues in order to fulfill her duties. A divulged,

"She would announce every morning at 6 o'clock that she couldn't work unless she had sex," said an anonymous source interviewed by the news agency. The source further claimed that a senior official at the prison allowed S. to engage in sexual activities with co-workers in his office during her shifts.

S. turns out to be a prisoner's sister

Lantin Prison, which houses both male and female inmates and is recognized as the country's largest correctional facility, has been affected by these allegations. It remains unclear how S. was hired by the prison, considering her brother was an inmate at the time. The brother had been convicted and sentenced for a hate crime involving the murder of a gay man. Advertisement

"She used to visit him daily and appeared very friendly with other families in the waiting room, but she treated the guards in the visiting area with arrogance and condescension," said the source. "It was quite shocking when she suddenly became a prison officer."

The brother has since been transferred to Hoi prison, located a 30-minute drive southwest of Lantin prison.

Reports suggest that the guard who owned the hot tub used in the parties was banned from entering the women's wing after allegedly engaging in sexual activities with female inmates. It remains uncertain whether other staff members also participated in sexual relations with prisoners.

In an attempt to "calm her sexual urges," S. has been relocated to solely work in the women's wing. The scandal also involves a drug trade operated by a network of inmates and a relationship between a dangerous prisoner and a guard, resulting in the latter being sent to prison. Warden S is accused of having mass orgies with prison guards during and after working hours (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, SOCIAL MEDIA, sundinfo)

'Nymphomaniac' guard shocked by allegations

S. vehemently denies the allegations and claims that they have ruined her life. In an interview with La Dernière Heure, she expressed deep distress, stating, "I feel deeply violated and shocked. My life has been destroyed, and the consequences are immense. I have been stained forever.

"I am appalled by these false accusations and the magnitude they have taken," she added. "The image they project to my loved ones, future employers and colleagues, and anyone who takes the time to truly know me. I have never engaged in the behavior I am accused of, so I am at a loss as to why I am being targeted."

Although S. denies any knowledge of other prison staff having sexual relations with each other, a senior prison official insists that prison orgies were commonplace. An official investigation is currently underway, prompted by media reports and subsequent requests from the federal legal department.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we may take disciplinary action," stated a public service representative, who declined to provide further details.