Dan Bilzerian says 'F**k Israel' in Memorial Day tweets

Social media personality Dan Bilzerian has ignited a firestorm of controversy with a series of Memorial Day tweets, including one explicitly stating, "F**k Israel" and harshly criticizing the US government's support for the country.

In his initial tweet on Tuesday morning (Israel time), Bilzerian accused Israel of murdering US soldiers aboard the USS Liberty and claimed that US soldiers have died fighting Israel's wars. He further suggested that US congressmen are financially motivated to support Israel's activities.

To all the US solders on the USS Liberty who were murdered by “our ally” Israel and to all of our solders who died fighting Israel’s wars.Happy M Day. I’d like all of our congressmen to spend the day petting all the money Israel is giving you to support their terrorist activities — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) May 27, 2024

"To all the US soldiers on the USS Liberty who were murdered by ‘our ally’ Israel and to all of our soldiers who died fighting Israel’s wars. Happy M[emorial] Day. I’d like all of our congressmen to spend the day petting all the money Israel is giving you to support their terrorist activities," Bilzerian wrote at 1:35 a.m., Israel time, a tweet that has since garnered 1.7 million views.

Incase y’all were confused on where I stand, let me be clear, Fuck Israel. — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) May 28, 2024

Later in the day, Bilzerian doubled down on his stance with another tweet: "Incase y’all were confused on where I stand, let me be clear, fuck Israel." This tweet, posted at 5:51 a.m., quickly amassed 2.4 million views, further amplifying the controversy. USS Liberty ship. (credit: FLICKR)

Debate over Dan Bilzerian's comments

Critics have condemned Bilzerian's remarks as inflammatory and disrespectful, especially on a day meant to honor the sacrifices of US military personnel. Supporters, however, argue that he highlights what they see as problematic aspects of US foreign policy.

The USS Liberty incident, referred to in Bilzerian's initial tweet, occurred during the Six-Day War in 1967 when Israeli forces attacked the US Navy intelligence ship, resulting in the deaths of 34 crew members. The incident has been a point of contention and conspiracy theories for decades, despite official investigations concluding it was a case of mistaken identity.

Bilzerian's comments on Memorial Day, a solemn occasion for remembering fallen soldiers, have added fuel to the already divisive discourse surrounding US-Israel relations. His tweets also underscore the ongoing debate over the influence of foreign policy and military support in the political arena.

Bilzerian is an American poker player, businessman, and social media influencer. He is known for his high-stakes poker games, including participation in the 2008 World Series of Poker Main Event. Bilzerian claims notable poker achievements, such as winning $11 million in a single night. Beyond poker, he founded Ignite International Brands Ltd., a company that deals with lifestyle products.

Bilzerian's personal life and professional endeavors have attracted scrutiny, leading to legal issues and public disputes. He has faced lawsuits involving physical altercations and alleged misuse of company funds. Despite controversies, Bilzerian remains a prominent social media figure known for his extravagant lifestyle and outspoken views.