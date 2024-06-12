‘F*** Hamas’ shirt may offend other passengers, flight attendant tells traveller

A man travelling between the United Kingdom and New York claimed at the end of May that a flight attendant on Virgin Atlantic told him to cover his ‘F*** Hamas’ shirt as it may be offensive to other passengers.

“What if I’m offended, Virgin? Your priority is to protect the feelings of those who feel allegiance to our sworn enemies over those who have fought to protect Western values?” Corey Feldman wrote on Facebook.

Feldman later revealed in the post “I have shrapnel in my leg and arm from an RPG fired at me by Hamas terror operatives.”

“I explained that Hamas is a terrorist organization, designated as such by both the United States and the United Kingdom. But they doubled down, and said ‘We need to think about everyone on the flight,” Feldman claimed. “It is hard to imagine anyone approaching me if my shirt said "F*ck Cancer." How is this acceptable?”

The Jerusalem Post can not verify the information provided by Feldman and he has not yet responded to requests for comment. No public comment by Virgin Atlantic on the incident can be located.