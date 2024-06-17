Uri Geller: 'I played a part in bringing down the Iranian drone attack on Israel'

Israeli mystifier and psychic Uri Geller claimed he played a part in helping thwart the April Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel. However, he was unable to disclose the specifics of what exactly happened, claiming it was classified.

“I can’t go into detail because the operation was classified, but I played a part in bringing down the Iranian drones that attacked Israel in April,” Geller told The Jerusalem Post. “I can't go into detail, but it is a fact.”

Dubbed by Iran as Operation True Promise, the unprecedented attack by Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon saw over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles launched at the Jewish state overnight from April 13 to 14.

This was in response to an alleged Israeli airstrike on an Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, which killed two Iranian generals.

The Iranian drone and missile attack

The Israeli defensive operation, dubbed Operation Iron Shield, saw the cooperation of Israeli, American, British, French, and Jordanian forces to intercept the drones and missiles. Iron Shield was seen as a major success, with Israel claiming 99% of missiles and drones were successfully intercepted. Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Israeli Air Force pilots were a major part of Iron Shield, and Geller stressed that he does not discount the vital role they played in saving Israel from the onslaught.

"Of course it's the IAF who did an unbelievable job," he explained. "But there were some systems I was involved with. I cannot say anything further."

This article is a preview of a fuller wide-ranging discussion with Geller on the Israel-Hamas War and Israeli public diplomacy. The full interview will be in this weekend's Jerusalem Post Magazine.