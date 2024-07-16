Comedian books room for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in prank call to Qatar hotel

Israeli comedian Orel Tsabari prank-called the Katara Hills Hotel in Qatar to book a room for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a Friday Channel 12 segment.

“I want to book a room for our boss so he can rest and enjoy himself because he has gone through a very difficult time. May his memory be erased,” Tsabari began.

When the woman on the line asked for his name, he identified himself as “Abu Ibrahim.”

“I want to book a name for our boss. His name is Yahya Sinwar,” Tsabari continued as the hosts on Channel 12 held back laughter.

Without pause, the woman on the line responded, “Of course, welcome.” She added, “Its an honor for us!” YAHYA SINWAR, leader of Hamas in Gaza, gestures on stage during a rally in Gaza City on May 24 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Tsabari then asked, “Do you know him? Do you like him?”

She said, “Of course,” and confirmed with Tsabari that it was the Palestinian leader he was calling about.

Sinwar is 'always invited'

She then added that Sinwar is “always invited.”

“He doesn’t have a credit card, and he doesn’t have a bank account. Can he give you a suitcase of dollars?” Tsabari then asked. “He will return your Qatari suitcase of dollars to you.”

She confirmed that it was not a problem.

After asking if there would be a television in the room, he told the woman on the phone that the reservation must be made in secret so the Palestinian people would not know that the “Palestinian leader is enjoying himself in a hotel while the Palestinian people are suffering from Israeli bombardments.”

The Katara Hills representative agreed.

Tsabari then told her, “I am telling you honestly, I am from the Mossad, and I want to know if you can help us.”

“We will come to the hotel, and then we will kill Ismail Haniyeh and everything,” Tsabari continued.

The representative asked for clarification, and Tsabari repeated that he was from the Mossad. She then hung up.

Tsabari published the segment to his Instagram account on Sunday, and he said he was shocked by two things.

“1. Is she really so pathetic to believe someone would call to book a room for Sinwar? 2. The way she glorifies such a vile and despicable person, and even agrees to cooperate with ‘keeping the secret’ so that the Palestinian people won't get angry... it just proves the hypocrisy, the absurdity of idolizing a mass murderer.”

He concluded, “But hey... at least it turned out funny, and if we don't laugh, we'll cry. And we exposed their hypocrisy.”