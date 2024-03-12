Terrorist bombing of IDF troops foiled as military presses forward in Khan Yunis

As battles continued in central Gaza, the IDF killed a Hamas terrorist who fired rockets toward Israel after exiting the site he used to launch the rockets. Additionally, rocket launchers were dismantled, the IDF reported Tuesday.

In the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers from the Egoz Unit continue to operate and conduct targeted raids. The troops located a military compound filled with a variety of military ordnance, including AK-47 rifles, vests, and explosive devices.

Over the past day, IDF troops and fighter jets struck a terrorist who fired mortar shells at Israeli territory. The troops monitored the source of the mortar shell fire, identified the terrorist who exited the launch site, and directed an aircraft that killed the terrorist.

In response to the rocket launches, IDF fighter jets also struck military compounds and terrorist infrastructure.

Additional Hamas terrorists eliminated

Furthermore, also in the area of Hamad, four terrorists attempted to plant an explosive device next to IDF troops at a military compound. The Givati Brigade combat soldiers directed an aircraft to eliminate the group of terrorists. IDF tank and soldier operating in central Gaza, March 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the 162nd Division continued to operate in northern and central Gaza. Over the past day, combat teams of the Nahal Brigade used IDF intelligence to locate rocket launchers that were used to fire at Israeli territory.

The troops cleared weapons from the area and dismantled the rocket launchers. In addition, after two rockets were fired at IDF soldiers, they located the terrorists that exited the launch site that was used to fire at them. In response, an aircraft killed the terrorists. There were no reported IDF injuries.