False threat? Viral video shows Hamas terrorists threatening minister Ben-Gvir

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded on Sunday to a video that went viral on social media platforms, which featured men in Hamas uniforms who appeared to threaten the minister.

Social media accounts on X who have posted the video have attached a caption saying: "The Al-Qassam Brigades, under the command of Yahya Sinwar, put the far-right Ben-Gvir on top of his assassination list."

The video, which is only 20 seconds long, shows a bunch of individuals dressed as Hamas terrorists. The terrorists hand each other photos of the minister. They then placed the photo on an Israeli official in what appears to be a map of San Francisco when stopping the video at the fourteenth second of the video. Over the photo of Ben-Gvir, they also placed a gun on top.

Yahya Sinvar komutasındaki kassam ilk suikast listesine aşırı sağcı Ben Gvir'i koydu. pic.twitter.com/j47ONTsRqr — ULAK MEDYA (@ULAQMEDYA) August 10, 2024

The Jerusalem Post was unable to confirm if the video had been released from an official Hamas outlet. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, June 13, 2024 (credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

ערוצי החמאס מפרסמים הבוקר שוב סרטון הקורא לרצוח אותי. אני לא נבהל מהם - את חמאס צריך להמשיך לכתוש, לדרוך לו על הראש עד כניעתו המוחלטת ולא להרים לו ב"פסגה", אלא להפסיק את העברת הסיוע ההומניטרי והדלק עד החזרת כל החטופים שלנו הביתה, לעודד הגירה ולכבוש את שטחי הרצועה לשם החזקתם… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) August 11, 2024

Ben-Gvir responds to the video

However, the National Security Minister responded to the video shortly after its release, saying that the video did come from the terrorist organization and that he is "not afraid of them.

"Hamas should continue to be crushed, stomped on its head until it completely surrenders and not be lifted up at the 'summit,' and stop the transfer of humanitarian aid and fuel until all our hostage are returned home, encourage immigration of Palestinians to elsewhere, and occupy the territories of the Gaza Strip in order to keep it in our hands permanently. It's in our hands!"