How Jewish is this favorite autumn treat?

The pumpkin spice latte (PSL) has become a cultural phenomenon, especially in the fall, but its ingredients have roots that stretch back much further than the Starbucks menu. Interestingly, some of these roots can be traced to Jewish culinary traditions, particularly in the use of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, which are integral to the PSL's flavor profile.

Spices in Jewish culture

The blend of spices that constitutes what we now know as "pumpkin spice" has long been part of Jewish cuisine.

Spices such as cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove have been used in various Jewish dishes across different regions.

For instance, Sephardic Jews, particularly those in the Mediterranean, have a rich history of incorporating these spices into their cooking. In the 16th century, pumpkin dishes flavored with cinnamon and other spices became associated with Jewish holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot. These dishes were not only delicious but also symbolically significant. For example, the word for pumpkin in Arabic, "qara," sounds similar to Hebrew verbs that imply tearing up harsh decrees, leading to the custom of eating pumpkin as a hopeful act during Rosh Hashanah.

Pumpkin in Jewish traditions

The pumpkin itself, while a New World crop, found its way into Jewish kitchens relatively quickly after its introduction to Europe. Jewish communities, particularly those in Sephardic regions like Greece, Turkey, and Morocco, began using pumpkin in their cooking, developing unique recipes that paired pumpkin with traditional spices. These recipes often became staples during Jewish holidays, further intertwining the use of pumpkin and spices in Jewish culinary tradition. Pumpkin spice latte (credit: STOCKVAULT)

Influence on modern pumpkin spice

While the modern pumpkin spice blend we recognize today was popularized by companies like McCormick in the 1930s, the combination of spices it includes has deep historical roots. For centuries, Jewish cooks used similar blends in both sweet and savory dishes, influencing the culinary traditions of the regions where they lived. This cultural exchange, particularly in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Jewish communities, contributed to the widespread use of these spices in various foods, laying a foundation that would eventually influence broader culinary trends, including the creation of the pumpkin spice flavor.

So, while the pumpkin spice latte as we know it today may not be a direct descendant of Jewish culinary practices, the spices that give it its distinctive flavor certainly are. The Jewish use of these spices, particularly in combination with pumpkin, reflects a broader history of culinary adaptation and cultural exchange. This history underscores the deep, sometimes surprising, connections between modern food trends and ancient traditions.