Amazing Race winner's Tel Aviv home struck by Iranian missile

Lee Avrahami, winner of the latest season of Israeli The Amazing Race, had her home in Tel Aviv hit by an Iranian missile just hours after receiving her prize. Fortunately, neither she nor her apartment were harmed in the attack.

Avrahami and her sister Anne, who won 500,000 shekels each as the victorious team, had been celebrating their win on Tuesday morning. However, the festivities were abruptly interrupted when Iran launched approximately 180 missiles toward Israel later that day. While many of the missiles were intercepted, one managed to hit the building where Avrahami lives in Tel Aviv.

The missile struck a restaurant located in the residential tower, causing significant damage. Despite the destruction, Avrahami and her apartment were left unharmed. Close sources confirmed that she was safe following the attack.

Some 180 ballistic missiles were launched onto Israel on Tuesday night by Iran, The Jerusalem Post understands, leading to 1,800 rocket sirens sounding across the country. In a statement given to Israeli media following the attack, the IDF vowed that it would strike forcefully across the Middle East on Tuesday night. A Palestinian worker from Gaza was reportedly killed as a result of fragments of rockets that fell in the city of Jericho in the West Bank, according to Israeli media. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration was tracking the reported death of the Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.