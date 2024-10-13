Paul McCartney spotted attending Yom Kippur prayers in Chile

Top English singer-songwriter and musician Paul McCartney was seen in a Chile synagogue on Saturday attending the prayer service for Yom Kippur, pictures and footage that circulated throughout social media following the Jewish holiday showed.

While McCartney himself is not Jewish, the former Beatles star in the photo could be seen donning a kippa and standing next to his Jewish wife, Nancy Shevell, at the service. The synagogue is the Círculo Israelita de Santiago, according to members of the local Jewish community.

You say goodbye, and I say hello (to the Jewish new year).Spotted: Sir @PaulMcCartney at Yom Kippur Services in Chile. Gmar Chatima Tova pic.twitter.com/bfdsfpLMK4 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 13, 2024

McCartney was taking a break from his solo tour in South America at the time, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

In pictures, McCartney can also be seen walking next to fellow synagogue-goers who are dressed in the Jewish attire of the day. Musician Paul McCartney attends the British premiere of ''If These Walls Could Sing'' in London, Britain December 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

This was not the first time that McCartney and his wife were spotted attending synagogue services. In the past, the singer had seen attending the St John’s Wood Liberal Synagogue, located close to the Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles famously recorded many of their songs, the Chronicle noted.

McCartney's first wife, Linda Eastman, was also Jewish. They were married from 1969 until her death in 1998.

McCartney in Israel

Notably, McCartney has performed in Israel in the past and has expressed his desire to return, saying that it is “highly likely” that he will return to Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

At McCartney’s 2008 concert in Israel, he performed songs from throughout his career, including many of his beloved hits from The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.