The world's most popular AI engine, ChatGPT, is seemingly restricted from providing information on who David Mayer is.

Despite being known for answering virtually any question, when ChatGPT detects the name, it refuses to provide an answer, leaving the chatbot's users baffled.

It all began with users sharing rumors that no matter how they phrased their queries, the chatbot refused to mention the name "David Mayer." They tried various creative approaches, like adding spaces between the letters or using indirect phrasing, but to no avail.

When attempting to ask who Mayer was, ChatGPT locks the input textbox and shows a red error message reading, "I'm unable to produce a response." Moreover, when asked why the AI engine is unable to provide details on the heir to the Jewish banking family, ChatGPT again responds with an error message.

So, who is David Mayer? The only somewhat notable figure by that name is David Mayer de Rothschild, of the Jewish European banking family, a British explorer and environmental advocate known for his expeditions to remote locations and founding the "Sculpt the Future" foundation, which focuses on sustainability, and David Mayer, a musician who creates dance and chill-out tracks and runs an Instagram page. Evidence showing ChatGPT is unable to provide information on David Mayer de Rothschild. (credit: COURTESY)

According to The Economic Times, what might appear to be an issue was first reported on November 23, when users posted on it on the platform's developer forum. Nevertheless, the apparent restriction has remained since. Moreover, the report noted that when users tried "ciphers, riddles, [and tricks]," the AI engine was still unable to produce a response.

Restriction sparks theories on content moderation

However, the report also noted that when asked to replace the letter ‘a' in the searched name with the ‘@' symbol, ChatGPT responded with, "d@vid m@yer' (or its standard form) is that the name closely matches a sensitive or flagged entity associated with potential public figures, brands, or specific content policies.

"These safeguards are designed to prevent misuse, ensure privacy, and maintain compliance with legal and ethical considerations," The response read. However, when The Jerusalem Post asked ChatGPT, "Who is D@vid M@ayer?" the search engine provided a response that notably did not include the heir to the Rothschild fortune.

In addition, when asking more directly, "Who is D@vid M@yer de Rothschild?" the error returns, though there is evidence an initial online search was made, as the chatbot provides a list of online sources on the person.

The reasons why ChatGPT seems to filter the name David Mayer remain unclear. However, there are a few possible theories. It could be a sensitive figure OpenAI wants to protect, or perhaps the name is tied to copyright issues, such as if it belongs to an artist or musician, as the engine had claimed, according to one X user The Economic Times had cited. Another possibility is a technical glitch, causing the AI to mistakenly block certain terms. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Nevertheless, the situation raises some questions about the capabilities and limitations of artificial intelligence. On one hand, it showcases an impressive achievement: ChatGPT's apparent ability to recognize and filter harmful or illegal content. On the other hand, it highlights the need for constant oversight of AI systems to prevent misuse or inadvertent discrimination.