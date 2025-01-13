Documentary on terrorist Yahya Sinwar’s 'legacy' to be released, Khamenei's media team announces

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei's media team announced that a documentary dedicated to Yahya Sinwar's "legacy" is in the works, according to a post on X/Twitter from his English official page.

“Yahya Sinwar, a man whose soul continues to fight,” his team wrote in their post.

The tweet included a trailer for the documentary, a biographical film, that will be released on his official website.

No specific release date has been announced.

The trailer informs of content heavily related to the October 7 massacre and includes graphic content from the day.

Who was Yahya Sinwar?

Sinwar was a terrorist and senior member of Hamas' political wing until he was killed by an IDF strike in October 2024. He was also known to many as the person responsible for formulating and carrying out the October 7, 2023 massacre in which Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, alongside many Palestinian civilians, infiltrated Israeli territory and led a rampage that left more than 1,200 people dead, taking around 250 people hostage.

Sinwar was arrested by Israel in 1989 and sentenced to four life terms for orchestrating the killing of suspected informants and spent 22 years in Israeli prison before being released in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal.

Once released, he quickly rose through Hamas' ranks. In 2017, he was elected to succeed Ismail Haniyeh as the terror organization's head in the Gaza Strip.