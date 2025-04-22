The hunt for Hitler: CIA agent claims Nazi leader survived WWII in Argentina - report

A former CIA agent believes there is growing evidence that Adolf Hitler faked his own death and escaped to Argentina, where "followers tried to reboot his fallen Nazi empire," the UK-based Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The agent, Bob Baer, believes that the official version of history, where Hitler committed suicide in Berlin on April 30, 1945 might need "rethinking once anticipated bombshell evidence is released."

Baer is expecting a set of documents out of Argentina to reveal "possible entanglements between the fascist dictator" and Argentina's government "that may have been hiding him."

Baer believes these archives, which include details on Nazis who fled to Argentina after World War II may indicate the existence of efforts to build a Fourth Reich in Argentina, as well as implicate Argentinian officials in support of Nazis, money laundering schemes, and more, the Daily Mail reported.

He is also expecting to unveil a link between then-Argentinian president Juan Peron and the backing of a 1950s nuclear fusion lab headed by a Nazi scientist on on Huemul Island, near Bariloche, the Daily Mail added. German chancellor Adolf Hitler looks out at a rally staged by the Nazi Party (credit: Courtesy)

"The ex-CIA agent thinks it's possible there were legitimate attempts at a Fourth Reich with plans including a nuclear weapon strike on Manhattan," the Daily Mail report stated.

Baer commented that the documents will likely include a paper or money trail indicating that the Argentinian government at the time was involved in the construction of a possible Nazi hideout in Argentina's Misiones province which was uncovered in a 2015 archaeological dig.

He added that the Misiones discovery is the "most interesting find" related to Nazis in Argentina so far.

"Lots of money was spent on a compound with plumbing and electricity in the middle of nowhere," Baer told the Daily Mail, and added that Nazi memorabilia, including German World War II-era coins, was found in the area.

"If you were going to hide Hitler, that's where you'd do it," he claimed.

While history believes that Hitler, and his wife, Eva Braun committed suicide in Berlin in April 1945, senior Nazi figures, including Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele are known to have fled to Argentina.

Javier Milei declassified documents

Argentinian President Javier Milei authorized the declassification of these documents after a meeting with Simon Wiesenthal Center officials in February.

The Daily Mail also cited a former UN war crimes investigator, John Cencich, who is more cautious about claims of Nazis aiming to build a Fourth Reich in Argentina.

He believes that many escaped Nazis may have been "still marching to the tune of Hitler, and maybe didn't believe that Hitler was dead, but these were just demoralized former Nazis who were living in the past and who'd fled there for safety from criminal prosecution," the Daily Mail cited.

Sunday, when the Daily Mail report was published, also marked 136 years since Hitler's birth on April 20, 1889.