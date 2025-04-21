Nazi banners hung over Stockholm tunnel on Hitler's birthday

Nazi party banners were hung over a Stockholm tunnel on Sunday, according to Jewish groups, coinciding with the date of fascist leader Adolf Hitler's birthday.

An Israeli living in Stockholm told The Jerusalem Post that the incident had crossed lines, angering the Swedish people, not just the Jewish population.

The European Jewish Congress said Sunday on X that it had been appalled by the display of Nazi symbols, and called on authorities to hold the perpetrators responsible.

"Glorifying a regime responsible for the murder of six million Jews and countless others is both dangerous and deeply offensive," said the EJC.

The Jewish Youth Association of Sweden also said that the sight of the flags in public was horrific and something that they had only hoped to hear about from previous generations, not see themselves. Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Israeli ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman said on X that Nazi flags were something that he had hoped not to see in Europe again.

Increase of antisemitism

The Israeli living in Stockholm said that since the October 7 Massacre, there had been an increase in anti-Jewish incidents in Europe and Sweden, but the Swedish government had been largely pro-Israel and protected the Jewish population. He contended that anti-Israel protests had also irritated Swedish residents.