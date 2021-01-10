Divers attempt to ride endangered sharks near Hadera

Israeli divers sparked controversy when trying to "ride" endangered sharks off the coast of Hadera, Ynet reported.The sharks are known to gather in the vicinity of the Hadera power plant, particularly between November and April. It is believed the sharks are especially attracted to the area due to the warm water and a lack of danger from humans compared to other parts of the Mediterranean.Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has warned divers to avoid the area while the sharks are there. This is for several reasons, such as the sharks being endangered. "They must not be harmed or harassed in any way," the Nature and Parks Authority said in a statement, as doing so is illegal, according to Ynet. However, the fact that sharks are dangerous themselves is another factor, with the Nature and Parks Authority adding that "an encounter with sharks is unpredictable and uncontrollable."However, the sharks are not the only thing in the Hadera waters that could pose danger to careless divers, as the area has strong currents and fishing equipment that could be dangerous should a diver get caught up in it, Ynet reported.This is not the only time swimmers have sought to ride sharks. In August, a Saudi man went viral for his video where he rode a whale shark in the Red Sea. The shark in question is part of the largest species of sharks, which is also endangered. However, they are absolutely harmless to humans, and according to National Geographic, they have been known to be friendly and let swimmers ride them. Scientists still discourage people from interacting, however, as it could potentially pose a danger to these gentle giants.
By contrast, the sharks near Hadera are often dusky sharks and sandbar sharks. While sandbar sharks are often considered not dangerous, their large size means they can still pose a threat. Dusky sharks, however, are considered dangerous.