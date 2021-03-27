Suez Canal blocking ship drew a penis in water before getting stuck

A giant container ship, grounded in the Suez Canal, grabbed the world's attention and stopped nearly 10% of all global trade in its tracks on Tuesday.

However, there seems to be another reason the world's attention has been focused on the vessel.

Screenshots of the Ever Given's track before it entered the canal showed that before the vessel had lodged itself in the canal, it had also accidentally sailed the Red Sea in a path the shape of a penis.

Vesselfinder.com spokesperson Mihail Mitev confirmed to VICE News that the ship tracking data was accurate, saying "there is no room for some kind of conspiracies or false data.”

The 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world's busiest waterways.

A Dutch firm which is working to free the vessel said on Saturday that the canal could be freed by the start of next week.

Dredgers had removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand from around its bow by Friday, but tugging operations to free the ship were suspended overnight.