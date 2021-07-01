Over the weekend, a passerby on the beach in Eilat saw a brown turtle come ashore and alerted Marine unit inspector Omri Omessi. The two later discovered the first ever brown turtle nest in the southern vacation city.There have been a number of sightings of a brown turtle coming ashore, but only on the weekend was the nest, containing 75 eggs, discovered. Earlier this week, a Tiktok video was uploaded showing a couple of teenagers finding the turtle and returning her to sea. While their intentions were well-meaning, their actions could have harmed the turtle and stopped her from laying any eggs.This is the season when turtles lay their eggs on the beach, and they need to be left alone to be able to do so. If you see a turtle on shore, the right thing to do is leave her to lay her eggs in peace and report the sighting to the Nature and Parks Authority immediately at *3639 so that they may come and watch over the nest. Turtles are on the brink of extinction, and the brown turtle in particular is very rare in Eilat.
