Tourism Ministry cancels summer campaign: 'Prices are too high already'

Many Israelis are choosing not to vacation abroad this summer as coronavirus restrictions threaten to make travel extremely inconvenient. That means that they will vacation locally, and many are complaining that hotel prices have become too expensive.

"The problem is that because demand for vacationing domestically is much higher this year than usual, a lot of rooms are already prebooked," Dan Hotels CEO Ronen Nissenbaum told The Jerusalem Post last month. "That means the ones that are listed online are mainly the most expensive ones."

Thus, for example, an informal search on Daka90, one of Israel’s largest travel sites, yielded just three results in Eilat for the first week of August, compared with approximately 40 results during the off-season, with prices for two adults ranging from NIS 3,278 to NIS 11,965 for three nights.

Industry sources have advised the public to book their stays at hotels and vacation rentals early to avoid missing out. It is worth noting that most places have very generous refund policies in case of coronavirus-related cancellations.

For this reason, Razvozov decided not to continue with the campaign.

"I see no point in continuing the campaign in a situation where the prices of vacations are so high," Razvozov said. "It is a pity to waste public money for this. Vacation is not only the lot of the rich. I intend to act urgently to regulate the issue."

