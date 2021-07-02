Geller had promised earlier in the week that he would ensure England won grudge match, having vowed to "unleash his powers" against Germany.

According to the Daily Star , Geller told his supporters that if they look at a picture of him and look into his eyes while visualizing England winning and scoring, it would make the difference.

And in the end, England won, and to many, it does seem almost magical.

As England led 1-0, Thomas Muller needed only to score once, taking the game to a tie and then a penalty shootout. But almost inexplicably, he didn't, missing what many could have labeled an easy shot.

And as Geller told the Jewish Telegraph, "There is no doubt in my mind that I was responsible for Muller's miss."

Despite being in Israel, far away from Wembley, the mystic was watching the game on a mobile phone, and told the Jewish Telegraph he had quickly sprung into action before going on stage, shouting "one, two, three, bend" right as Muller went to shoot.

Geller has often claimed to use his supernatural abilities to accomplish absurd feats and interfere in historic moments. In March 2021, the illustrious illusionist had vowed to use "mind power" to dislodge the massive shipping vessel Ever Given after it had gotten stuck in the Suez Canal, causing an international shipping crisis.

At the time, he had instructed his followers to focus their minds on moving the ship every day at precisely 11:11. At the time, efforts to dislodge the ship had seen it move slightly, and this, he claimed, was due to mind power.

In 2019, Geller also famously took credit for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's victory in the general election, allowing him to beat rival Jeremy Corbyn.

But the illusionist has a history with the Euros.

in 1996, Geller had vowed to interfere in England's match against Scotland in that year's Euros. At the time, Geller was, according to his own website , England's "secret weapon."



But 25 years later, the spoon bender isn't done with England's soccer team just yet, and plans to once again intervene in an England-Scotland match. But this time, he plans to give the Scots the win. Speaking to ITV's Lorraine, as reported by the Mirror , Geller came armed with a Cadillac filled with, in his words, 2,600 spoons, each of them from someone famous, one of them supposedly having belonged to the medieval Scottish King Robert the Bruce, who led Scotland to victory against England in the 1300s in the First Scottish War of Independence. And he is vowing to go all out on this, even holding up a picture of himself edited to look like the legendary Scottish freedom fighter William Wallace, as portrayed by Mel Gibson in Braveheart. "I will unleash my powers, you all know what I've done in the past," he said on ITV. "So Scottish fans if you can hear me, link up with me, feel my energy, and let's pray that you will win." Recounting the incident in a 2012 interview, Geller explained he had been hovering above Wembley stadium in a TV helicopter. As Scotland's Gary McAllister was about to go for his penalty kick with just 15 minutes left in the match, Geller used his abilities to make the ball move. And indeed, footage from that day does show the ball seem to mysteriously move.

