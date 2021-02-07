The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Meteorites to be auctioned off for astronomical prices

Notable personalities expected to bid on the Christie's auction include Elon Musk and Uri Geller.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 04:05
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
These prices are astronomical, but what they're for is literally out of this world.
Christie's Auction House is offering a new sale online on a variety of literally otherworldly goods, including a range of various specimens from the moon and Mars alongside various meteorites, many of which contain gemstones.
Titled "Deep Impact: Martin, Luther and Other Rare Minorities," the auction is set to take place between February 9 and February 23, and has a total of 75 different items up for auction. 
One of the notable highlights is an aesthetic oriented meteorite around 7.2 kg in weight with an estimated value ranging from $50,000-80,000. Most meteorites suffer some deformation upon entering the Earth's atmosphere, tumbling or inverting themselves in the process. This one, however, remained stable throughout its descent. And this is reflected by the condition of its surfaces, with the side facing the Earth having elongated flightmarks, according to Christie's website.
"Everyone has an image in mind of how a meteorite 'should look' — an extraterrestrial body frictionally heated while punching through Earth's atmosphere," said James Hyslop, head of science and natural history at Christie's, according to CNN. "Rarely do the objects survive this fiery descent look like that shared ideal seen in this meteorite."
Other highlights include one item titled "7 billion year old stardust" (valued between $4,000-6,000); a fragment from Mars (valued between $30,000-50,000), two items referred to as "natural sculptures from outer space" (valued at $70,000-100,000 and $180,000-260,000 respectively); and what is supposedly the fourth largest slice of the moon (valued between $250,000-350,000).
But while these prices are more than sky high, they are not the only ones up for auction. For those on tighter budgets, there are several other items that have price tags more down to Earth than the highlights, with the lowest estimates starting at $250.
The market value of a meteorite is often difficult if not impossible to determine. This is due to the fact that they can contain various different materials, many of which could be common to Earth. This, however, won't stop many collectors from attempting to take home their own extraterrestrial findings. And many of these collectors can certainly afford it, with a few celebrities and other rich individuals from across the world expected to try their luck at the auction.
And among them, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world and whose ambitions are quite literally among the stars, according to The Guardian, along with actor Nicholas Cage, famed musician Yo-Yo Ma and Israeli illusionist Uri Geller.


Tags space auction Elon Musk Uri Geller Mars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by