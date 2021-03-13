The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Nazi's infamous sex mansion to be turned into artists' commune, museum

Historians cite the location as the site where Goebbels had several extra-marital affairs with young actresses, including Czech film star Lida Baarova, before moving his family into the house.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 13, 2021 14:05
Joseph Goebbels' weekend house at Bogensee Lake, in the village of Lanke. (photo credit: OLAF TAUSCH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Joseph Goebbels' weekend house at Bogensee Lake, in the village of Lanke.
(photo credit: OLAF TAUSCH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An abandoned country house near Berlin, which used to belong to the infamous Nazi regime's Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, is currently in talks to be converted into a commune for artists and the disadvantaged, which will feature a "museum of tolerance," the monthly London-based art magazine The Art Newspaper reported last month. 
The land, located at Bogensee - around 15 miles north of Berlin's center - was gifted to Goebbels by Hitler in 1936. There, Goebbels built a sprawling, 70-room complex, complete with a private cinema, bunker and SS barracks. 
The construction was co-financed by the German film company UFA, which was a major tool for spreading hateful, fascist and antisemitic Nazi propaganda.
Historians claim the location as the site where Goebbels had several extra-marital affairs with young actresses, including Czech film star Lida Baarova, before moving his family into the house.
In 1943, Goebbels wrote his notorious "Total War" speech at the Bogensee House, wherein he urged the citizens of Nazi Germany to continue fighting the war, despite the the fact that the tides of war had turned against them.
After Goebbels killed his wife and six children and committed suicide, the complex fell to East German control. It was expanded during the Stalinist era and served as a youth college during the majority of the Cold War.
Since the reunification of Germany, the complex has fallen to disuse, with the Berlin municipality failing to sell the property due to its troubling history and high maintenance costs, estimated by local media to be around €230,000 every year.
That is, until the non-profit, co-operative group LKC Bogensee (Life & Creativity Bogensee Campus) proposed converting the complex into a model eco-village, which is planned to feature a "tolerance museum," a theater, multiple sculptor and artisan workshops, a vegan restaurant, non-profit supermarket, homeopathic health center, along with a communal living complex for around 250 people, with priority given to the societally disadvantaged, with an emphasis on immigrants and the disabled.
According to a statement by the group, the museum's mission is to deal with the history of the site's "two totalitarian regimes," while also preventing the building from becoming a "historical revisionist pilgrimage site" for neo-Nazis.
While Berlin politicians have considered demolishing the complex in recent years, talks are now underway between the LKC Bogensee group and Berlin authorities to consider the initiative, so long as the project can be completed in a time frame of under ten years, The Art Newspaper reported in February.
The group plans on funding the project through a mix of crowdfunding and private funds. 

According a report published on Friday by the UK's Daily Mail, they are already in discussion with a local renewable power company, Barnim Energie, about supporting the plans.


Tags Holocaust arts museum artist nazi sex disability neo-nazi sexual abuse Propaganda Joseph Goebbels actress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by