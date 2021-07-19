Night of stargazing arranged for Yeroham meteor shower

This summer there is expected to be meteor showers with great visibility in the Yeroham area, according to a press release published on Sunday. In order to help people enjoy the phenomenon, there will be activities in the area over two nights on August 11-12.

August 11 - Yeroham Lake

Yeroham Economic Development Company and Yeroham Tourism will host an evening to experience the meteor shower on the night of August 11 in Yeroham Lake. The park will be equipped with telescopes, guides, activities for children and night safari tours.

Visitors will have expert stargazing guides at their disposal and will be able to see the craters on the moon, Saturn and its rings, Jupiter and its moons, constellations, galaxies , nebulae and shooting stars.

Visitors will also be shown the Pole Star and learn about its importance, get to know the constellations and the star signs and learn about history, science and mythology.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Signing up includes paying in advance, and the numbers are limited. Price is NIS 40-50 per person.

To sign up call 0546656512.

August 12 "Star Songs" will be hosting similar Visitors will also be shown the Pole Star and learn about its importance, get to know the constellations and the star signs and learn about history, science and mythology.

An exact location will be given after signing up. Price is NIS 130 per person. "Star Songs" will be hosting similar activities to the previous night in the Yeroham Crater. Visitors will have expert stargazing guides at their disposal and will be able to see the craters on the moon, Saturn and its rings, Jupiter and its moons, constellations, galaxies, nebulae and shooting stars.An exact location will be given after signing up. Price is NIS 130 per person.

To sign up call 0526705523.

Starry nights in Yeroham Crater

This will be hosted by "Star Songs" every night of the summer between 20:30-22:30. For two hours, "Star Songs" guides will take participants on a journey from the beginning of astronomy to modern-day discoveries. Visitors will learn about the stars. Mats, blankets and tea will be supplied by "Star Songs". Price is NIS 80 per person.To sign up call 0527276100