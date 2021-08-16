Predatory fish, not native to Israel, seized in shopping mall

A crocodile fish was caught by the Agriculture Ministry in a shopping center pond in the Shfela on Sunday after they received a report saying that there was a predatory fish in the water.

A few days before the capture, a woman was bitten by the meter-long fish when she put her hand in the water.

Crocodile fish is illegal in Israel as it is a dangerous fish that can potentially kill people. It feeds on other fish and water poultry and can grow to up to two meters long.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The crocodile fish is native to the freshwaters of North America and is not suited to the Israeli climate. The ministry is not sure how it got here, but the matter is under investigation.

"It's important to note that according to the fishing regulations, the holding of forbidden fish is a criminal offense," said Hagai Neuberger, Supervisor of Enforcement in the fishing division. "Holding forbidden fish is a threat to the ecological diversity and people in Israel, and in this case, it was very much a threat to public safety."