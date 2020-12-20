The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Scientists, alien hunters study mysterious signal from nearby star

Though detecting radio signals from space happens regularly, they almost always have a mundane origin. But this signal's direction of origin and frequency changes have scientists excited.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 16:39
The planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. (photo credit: ESO/M. KORNMESSER/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016.
(photo credit: ESO/M. KORNMESSER/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Have radio signals of alien origin finally been found?
That is the question astronomers are seeking to answer, after radio waves were detected apparently originating from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the star closest to our sun, The Guardian reported Friday.
Radio waves are often detected by astronomers attempting to scan space for them, and they usually have man-made or natural explanations.
It's possible that the recently detected signal, first found during 30 hours of observation at the Parkes telescope in Australia in April and May 2019, could have a similar explanation. But there is something about this particular signal that has scientists at the Breakthrough Listen project, the most extensive search for alien life and funded by Israeli-Russian entrepreneur Yuri Milner, excited: Its direction, being around 980Hz and frequency shift, according to The Guardian.
The latter is especially exciting, as the frequency change is consistent with a planet's movement. This is especially notable, as surrounding Proxima Centauri, a red dwarf star 4.2 light years away, is a rocky world 17% larger than Earth known as Proxima b, which lies in the "habitable zone" allowing for the existence of flowing and pooling water.
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. (Photo credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters)A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. (Photo credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters)
No trace of the beam has been spotted since it was first detected, but scientists are still excited.
While most radio broadcasts have explanations irrelevant to the possible existence of extraterrestrial life forms, there is one that has stood the test of time and scientific advancement, and continues to defy explanation. Discovered in the 1977 at Ohio State University, a radio signal was detected in just a small 72-second window. Dubbed the "Wow! signal," the signal seemed to have originated from the Sagittarius constellation, and despite many attempts at researching it, there is no universally agreed upon explanation for the signal's existence.
Could this be the next Wow! signal? It's possible, and some scientists with knowledge of the situation seem to think so, according to The Guardian. But others are more cautious, claiming that many Earth-made objects and technology could have created it and stressed caution before coming to conclusions.
“If you see such a signal and it’s not coming from the surface of Earth, you know you have detected extraterrestrial technology,” Jason Wright, a SETI-centric astronomer at Penn State University in Pennsylvania, told Scientific American.
“Unfortunately, humans have launched a lot of extraterrestrial technology.”
But the news comes in the weeks following the claims by former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed to Yediot Aharonot that a "Galactic Federation" had been in contact with the US and Israel for years, even having a secret base on Mars, but have refused to let their existence be widely known because "humanity isn't ready."
Of course, any attempt at linking the signal with aliens or any other study is purely speculation. And after all, aliens have never been the answer when studying these signals in the past.
But according to Wright, that still doesn't necessarily mean anything.
 “I hate that phrase, because if you say that then why even look,” he told Scientific American. “What we mean by that is that it’s never been aliens before."


Tags radio space science Alien
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by