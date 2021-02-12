The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Viral cat lawyer once drew attention for prosecution of a head shop owner

It wasn’t the first time cat lawyer Rod Ponton has made the national news.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 00:31
Lawyer Rod Ponton logged onto a case hearing in a Zoom filter seen in the bottom right. (photo credit: screenshot)
Lawyer Rod Ponton logged onto a case hearing in a Zoom filter seen in the bottom right.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Rod Ponton, a small-town attorney from Texas, captured America’s attention this week after he showed up to a virtual courtroom looking like a fluffy white cat, thanks to a Zoom filter he couldn’t figure out how to disable.
It wasn’t the first time Ponton has made the national news.
In 2014, he drew notice over his involvement in an unusual drug case against a local businesswoman who at one point was released from jail only after promising not to say she was being persecuted because she was Jewish — and who said Ponton had targeted her because years earlier she had ended a sexual relationship with him.
The strange saga of Ilana Lipsen and her Purple House smoke shop was detailed in news coverage in 2014, the year that Ponton, then the district attorney of Presidio County, coordinated a raid on the store with federal drug authorities. Local police also had raided the shop three times two years earlier.
According to a lengthy feature in the Texas Observer, Lipsen attended Jewish school in her Houston suburb before moving to Alpine, Texas, because the local college had an equine studies program. Soon she was running a smoke shop advertising an edgy but then-legal set of products for the town’s 6,000 residents — and facing resistance from those who didn’t want to see that kind of business thrive.
“You either love me or you hate me,” Lipsen told Reason, a libertarian magazine, that year. “I’ve received antisemitic hate emails. I’ve been told to ‘go back to Jew York.’”
A multiyear campaign ensued, culminating in a dramatic raid conducted by federal Drug Enforcement Agency officials tied to a nationwide campaign to root out operations meant to launder money to support terrorism. This confused Lipsen, who told the local Big Bend Sentinel that agents had suggested she had terror connections herself.
“They claimed that I had ties with Hezbollah and Syria, which is ridiculous,” she told the paper, according to contemporaneous coverage in Texas Monthly. “How can I, a Jewish woman who supports the State of Israel, contribute to those groups or states?”
Lipsen told the local news media that she feared she was being targeted because she was Jewish and unusual in other ways in the west Texas city. The area has no organized Jewish life, although some Jews are among the artists to have set up shop about 30 minutes down the highway in the city of Marfa. The longtime publisher of the Big Bend Sentinel was Jewish, from a family of merchant pioneers who settled in the area. (One local artist builds models of ships that ferried Jewish refugees from Europe to Palestine, and in a tragic story, a Jewish student at the local college was murdered in 2016.)
She spent several days in jail before being presented with an unusual offer, which drew national attention because of its chilling effect on Lipsen’s right to free speech. She could be released on bond if she agreed to several conditions outlined in a handwritten addendum to the typical paperwork. Among them: Lipsen would have to agree to recant her earlier statements to the press. The addendum said Lipsen “will advise newspaper a warrant was not executed at her business because she was Jewish.”
Why would Ponton have pursued Lipsen and her business so forcefully? He said at the time that he was certain that she was selling illegal substances that put local residents in danger, though he reportedly had difficulty getting approval for testing that would have confirmed the drugs were illegal and the charges she ultimately faced did not center on drug possession. (Her lawyer noted that the drugs in question were made illegal only after the first set of raids.)
Lipsen had another theory. She told Reason that she had had a brief sexual relationship with Ponton years earlier, when she was an 18-year-old college student new to town and hoping to work with the Arabian horses he kept. She said she believed Ponton was targeting her because she declined to continue the relationship. (Ponton denied the allegation.)
Anthony Fisher, the journalist who wrote the Reason story, called attention to it Tuesday night on Twitter, where many people said they were charmed by Ponton’s response to realizing he had reported to court looking like a cat. 
Fischer recounted, “I went down to Texas, where Ponton said he would give me an interview before reneging. But it was a small town and everyone knew what happened.”
Lipsen left Alpine, according to reporting from the time. (The Jewish Telegraphic Agency was unable to reach Lipsen this week.) Ponton remained and, in 2016, lost the Democratic primary for another term as Presidio County district attorney. He later became Alpine’s city attorney. 
Last year, the city fired Ponton — in part, it seems, because he complained that local police were too often arresting people without cause.


Tags law Viral video Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by