The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A tale of two unlikely buddies

After Kasim Hafeez noticed the concentration camp number on Roth’s forearm, he had it imprinted on his own arm as a sign of solidarity.

By TOM TUGEND  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 22:28
HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Irving Roth and Muslim-turned-pro-Israel-activist Kasim Hafeez show their matching tattoos in ‘Never Again?’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Irving Roth and Muslim-turned-pro-Israel-activist Kasim Hafeez show their matching tattoos in ‘Never Again?’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Irving Roth, a 91-year old Holocaust survivor, and 36-year old Kasim Hafeez, a recovered radical Islamist and Jew-hater, are close friends.
After Hafeez noticed the concentration camp number on Roth’s forearm, he had it imprinted on his own arm as a sign of solidarity.
The story of the two men as told against a background of historical and current global antisemitism is the focus of the documentary film titled 'Never Again?' It was produced and financed by Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which counts nine million adherents and bills itself as the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States.
'Never Again?' is scheduled for screening at some 800 theaters across the United States on the evenings of October 13 and 15.
At first blush, the opening storyline sounds a bit too pat, too utopian, to be readily believable. But after talking to Hafeez at some length and with Dick Eldridge, the director of the film starring the two unlikely buddies, the story holds up.
Hafeez was born in Nottingham in England’s East Midlands region, which has a large population of Muslim immigrants, including his father, who emigrated from Pakistan.
As a youngster, Hafeez was formally taught the Koran and informally instructed that Jews, especially Israeli Jews, were evil and his permanent enemies.
However, the boy was born with a restless curiosity and inquiring mind, and he decided to learn more about these loathsome Jews at first hand. To that end, he got a copy of The Case for Israel by Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz.
He was sufficiently intrigued to decide on visiting Israel in person, and in 2007 landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, where the local security officers questioned him for eight hours before admitting him to the country.
Subsequently, Hafeez has visited Israel “15 to 20 times” and by now has become a familiar figure at the airport.
He has not become a blind admirer of the Jewish state.
“Israel is not a utopian country,” he said, but he believes in its future, an attitude that has led to fractured relations with his family and former friends.
“I had to make a choice and do what is right. When people attack a synagogue, you have to condemn it,” he said.
When skeptics ask Hafeez how much the Israeli propaganda ministry pays him for his new attitude, he responds drily, “Not enough.”
Eventually, he was approached by CUFI, started addressing its membership and other civic groups, and on one occasion was introduced to Roth, who came from a world so different from that of Hafeez’s, they could have been born on different planets.
Roth was born in a small Slovakian town whose conquest by Hitler’s army he witnessed as a young boy, and at 14 he was transported to the Buchenwald concentration camp. Toward the end of the war, weighing 75 pounds, he survived a death march in which his brother died.
Whatever their biographical differences, Roth and Hafeez started bonding and appearing as joint speakers, with Roth embodying the constant warning that if men and women of all faiths do not stand against unbridled antisemitism, the end result could be another Auschwitz.
The message is reinforced in a series of meetings, arranged by CUFI, in which Hafeez interviews a lineup of Jewish luminaries, among them Britain’s former chief rabbi, Jonathan Sacks; Prof. Deborah Lipstadt, an authority on the Holocaust; radio host Dennis Prager; and Israeli diplomats Michael Oren and Ron Dermer.
The third principal in filming 'Never Again?' was Rick Eldridge, the creative producer and co-writer of the film and a devout American Protestant.
Initially, he too had a hard time accepting that Hafeez, raised to believe that all Jews were evil and had to be wiped off the face of the Earth, could self-convert into a friend and admirer of the Jews.
While shooting the film over a six-month period in six countries, “I saw the genuine relationship between the two men, and became firmly convinced of Hafeez’s incredible transformation,” Eldridge observed in a phone interview.
On its website, CUFI lists Hafeez as the organization’s Middle East analyst. He told The Jerusalem Post that he is happily married to a Christian woman and has converted to Christianity.


Tags Holocaust survivors alan dershowitz Christians United for Israel friendship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by