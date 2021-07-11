Arizona's Holocaust education does not protect Jews - opinion

HB2241 was filed in order to mandate Holocaust education for Arizona’s students. On its face, the basic notion behind this bill seemed both timely and appropriate. We all know that something must be done about the rising tide of antisemitism, and that education is the only true solution. Providing for the proper education of our students protects our society from repeating tragedies of the past and gives us all the opportunity for a brighter future.

This year’s Holocaust education bill, which unfortunately fell short of passing, was rooted in a legislative effort to confront antisemitism that took place during last year’s session. Last year’s HB2683 was spearheaded by the same bill sponsor, Rep. Alma Hernandez, to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as the definitional standard for Arizona. The IHRA definition bill became the single most sponsored piece of legislation in Arizona’s history.

It was a remarkable demonstration of bipartisan support for confronting the unacceptable problem of antisemitism: 84 out of our state’s 90 legislators signed on. The IHRA definition of antisemitism is a consensus definition that has been embraced globally by the Jewish community, developed nations all around the world, the Global Council of Imams, the US departments of Education, Justice and State, and most recently by the Biden administration.

Obviously, there is little value to Holocaust education if we don’t teach students to identify antisemitism when they see it today. As HB2241 proceeded through the Senate, a video of House Minority Whip Athena Salman using an antisemitic blood libel on the floor of the Arizona House surfaced. Suspiciously, Salman was also a co-sponsor of HB-2241, an oddity that hardly makes sense to those who understand the issue of contemporary antisemitism. The prime House sponsor of HB-2241, Rep. Alma Hernandez, was privately approached and surprisingly refused to engage in a discussion of the policy and practical concerns raised by her bill’s exclusion of the IHRA definition. This was unlike her, given her history of strong national leadership within the Jewish community and in supporting the IHRA definition.

SOON ENOUGH, another video emerged of Minority Whip Salman claiming credit for having stopped the IHRA Definition in 2020. This was an attack effort she pursued in partnership with the ACLU. Suddenly, the suspicion surrounding HB-2241 gave way to an understanding of what was taking place. The price paid to clear Holocaust education with Salman and other progressive House leaders was for moderate Democrats to detach and hand over control of the serious issue of antisemitism to the ACLU. What we see clearly reflected in this bill is the fact that many of Arizona’s fine Democratic legislators have politically been taken hostage by extremists, a trend taking place all around the country.

Antisemitism in America today has no greater asset than the sophisticated legislative and legal support it receives from the ACLU. One need look no further than their unabashed activities and affiliations in Arizona in recent years to gather this fact. Their aligning efforts with hate groups that persecute Jewish persons on the basis of national origin showcase a stunning lack of objectivity, an embrace of bigotry packaged in deceitful narratives of victimhood and anti-racism, and double standards applied to suit their extremist political agenda.

The ACLU and antisemites of all ideologies oppose the IHRA definition because it objectively exposes the true nature of stylized contemporary antisemitism. We all know that antisemites often use the pretense of referring to Israel or Zionists when the public perception they seek to cultivate speaks to the Jewish people as a collective. Contrary to the ACLU’s false claims, the IHRA definition doesn’t prevent antisemitic speech, it merely highlights its bigoted nature for those who lack a proper understanding of this unique form of racism.

To be clear, the overwhelming majority of Democrats oppose antisemitism and wish to combat it. However, if they are unable to stand up to the ACLU and antisemites in legislatures, they will certainly be unable to do so in classrooms. Arizona’s Democrats now face a heavy moral responsibility for the fate of a Holocaust education mandate that includes no safeguards from abuse at a time of crisis for Jewish students. HB2241 is therefore a cause for soul-searching rather than celebration.

Arizona State Sen. Paul Boyer has represented District 20 since January 14, 2019. He served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019, including as chair of the Arizona House Education Committee.