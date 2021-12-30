The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 suspends the implicit Israel-Diaspora covenant - opinion

The complications of the COVID-19 pandemic have temporarily suspended this once iron-clad contract.

By WILLIAM DAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 20:02
THE OLD CITY’S Jaffa Gate – silence and emptiness. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THE OLD CITY’S Jaffa Gate – silence and emptiness.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As we approach the end of 2021, I had quite the fortunate ability to return to Israel from the United States. Due to the surge of coronavirus and its related variants, I experienced a trip unlike those of recent memory. For many months, it seemed improbable, as the government constantly deliberated entry requirements amid a public-health crisis. Thankfully, as the first degree relative of a lone soldier, I was permitted to enter.
Passing through Jaffa Gate and making my way to the Western Wall, I was struck by the silence and emptiness – unfortunate indicators of the toll the pandemic has had on the citizens of Israel. The cobblestone streets and alleys of the Old City, normally bustling with the immutable hum of residents from all walks of life, often packed shoulder to shoulder, are now mostly barren. My own footsteps echo eerily as I wind into the heart of the city. The stillness serves as a stark reminder of the countless lives lost to this deadly virus, as well as the millions more people who remain in isolation, separated from family and loved ones, not only here, but seemingly everywhere.
I sincerely commend my friends and colleagues in the Israeli government for their aggressive – and mostly successful – steps taken to protect public health and “flatten the curve.” However, the realities of the pandemic and subsequent measures to limit entry into Israel for a variety of reasons have created a significant disconnect between Israel and the global Jewish Diaspora. This challenge is compounded by the age-old scourge of antisemitism, which has reared its ugly head in the form of baseless conspiracy theories blaming and threatening Jews for the proliferation of coronavirus. American Jewry has remained particularly attentive to these developments, having experienced the tragic endpoint of such dangerous ideology, which resulted in murderous assaults on synagogues in Pittsburgh, San Diego and Jersey City.
How can it be that Jews continue to be the target of so much vile discrimination – alleged by some to be the original source and cause of the virus, and at the same time, impacted by the virus as similarly as other communities around the world?
And the seemingly indiscriminate, illogical and ever-changing rules only exacerbate the disconnect, especially between American Jews and Israelis. What has been missing throughout the entire process is empathy. Take, for instance, the challenge described by former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who desperately tried to seek permission for a man to enter Israel only in order to visit his very sick mother. With the restrictions, Cotler-Wunsh could not secure approval for the request, even as the mother’s health rapidly deteriorated. The man was only later granted entry to attend his mother’s funeral service.
Travelers exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport as Israel imposes new restrictions on November 28, 2021. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Travelers exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport as Israel imposes new restrictions on November 28, 2021. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
If Israelis are allowed to enter Israel from a “red” country – those deemed overwhelmed by the virus – and quarantine for seven days, perhaps foreigners should be able to do the same. American Jews, especially, are not just a passport number, but a critical component of what makes Israel tick. What’s more, the Israeli government understands and recognizes the importance of the Diaspora. But there is an issue of translating it through the bureaucracy as it relates to both policy and how the bureaucracy engages with us and, dare I say, the Right of Return. The current cap on entry may be a well-meaning, epidemiological, and medically educated decision, but it has created a gulf and fissures, and it is quite problematic.
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will continue to reinforce relations between the Diaspora and the Jewish state, as well as call out antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs. No matter the challenge, Israel must remain a sanctuary for Jews from around the world. The State of Israel maintains an implicit contract with the entire Jewish Diaspora, wherein Israel will always be a place of refuge, where there is a safety net and the guarantee of security for all. 
But the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic have temporarily suspended this once iron-clad contract. Therefore, it is imperative for all of us to reconstitute this critical relationship, or risk losing the very essence of what sustains the Diaspora and what allows Israel to forever thrive and flourish. The Israeli government, during this time of tragedy and uncertainty, can do its part to bring us together by crafting entry policies that are transparent, consistent, and holistic – and doing so by showing a good dose of empathy and compassion for their Jewish brothers and sisters across the globe.
The writer is CEO of The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the senior professional guiding the Conference’s agenda on behalf of its 53 national member organizations, which represent the wide mosaic of American Jewish life. Follow him on Twitter @Daroff


Tags diaspora Travel ban Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by