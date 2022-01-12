The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why peace with Israel’s neighbors depends on cultural diplomacy - opinion 

Curator Sharon Tuval says: "I believe the exhibition of some of Israel’s best artists is the chance to showcase commonality between Israel and our neighbors through the medium of art."

By SHARON TOVAL/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 13:44
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, U.S. President's senior adviser Jared Kushner and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS/WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS.)
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, U.S. President's senior adviser Jared Kushner and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF PRESIDENTIAL AFFAIRS/WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS.)
In a region riven by war and conflict, cultural diplomacy has never been more important before. The relationships between countries generally revolve around a few key sectors: firstly business, health and security, then tourism, culture, education, and art.
We have already witnessed the amazing impact of the Abraham Accords especially as it relates to business and tourism. Now, the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival in the United Arab Emirates has taken the bold step of hosting the Gulf’s first-ever group exhibition of contemporary art, a pioneering move in the cultural scene.
This is what I like to call art diplomacy, a tool that has been used by strategic leaders around the world for centuries. This year, as the festival’s guest curator, I believe the exhibition of some of Israel’s best artists is the chance to showcase commonality between Israel and our neighbors through the medium of art. Alliances can only be formed through an understanding of ‘the other,’ and this is where art is pivotal.
My vision has always been to build artistic bridges that will overcome the sociopolitical and geographical crises we are facing in this new era of the 21st century’s first decades. We human beings are all the same. We all seek unique artistic ways to express joy, sadness, hope, and belonging. I am convinced that humanity can cross all bridges because it is one entity that politics, religion, and beliefs wish to separate but which art can and will unite.
The exhibition explores the ‘Arabness’ of Israeli artists who originated from the Middle East and North Africa. It is through these commonalities that we can build a common, peaceful future for the region. There are elements of Jewish history that have thus far been overlooked in the region; in many curricula, the presence of Jews and Jewish history has been all but erased from school books. Through culture, we can help bridge those gaps and draw on universal issues such as identity, immigration, and poverty.
Jewish refugees from Yemen cross the desert. (credit: The Israeli National Photo Archive) Jewish refugees from Yemen cross the desert. (credit: The Israeli National Photo Archive)
We do not take for granted this opportunity to present Israelis to the world through this festival. Art, through a means of overcoming intercultural obstacles, also has its limits created by the political institutions. It is an amazing tool creating bonds between societies that want to be connected, such as the UAE and Israel; art is the visual manifestation of the artist's spirit and soul, and that's the main reason it links people in a very direct way. Bonding is possible only when you find commonalities.
For me, personally, curating and working in the art field has opened my awareness of the socio-political issues of the Palestinian and diverse Arab communities living in Israel. Coming from a centuries-rooted Algerian and Moroccan Jewish family, the vision I had of ‘the Arab’ comprised all the history of the Jews in those countries and thus was very narratively limited. Knowing that for many visitors to the RAK Fine Arts Festival this will be their first contact with something coming from Israel is such a great honor because art is a mind opener and a tool for building peace between people far beyond politics.
As Israeli artists, we can not only remind the region of our own origins here, exiled from our homes from Morocco to Yemen, Iraq to Lebanon, but it is also the opportunity to show the challenges we face within Israeli society, too. One of the projects in this exhibition is called The Sheikhs of the Negev, a project by the Israeli-Dutch photographer Ariel van Straten and the Bedouin economist Salam al-Touri.
Over three years, Ariel and Salam researched the lives of 30 Bedouin Sheikhs living in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, about their way of life, their status of being sheikhs in a modern society that sometimes forgets the tradition and its symbolism. It raises the political problem of being nomadic communities in an AI era.
Art allows us to address the issues around segregated and minority communities. It allows us to address unresolved conflicts to revive forgotten histories and allows communities to have a peaceful voice, to protest, to express. Art does what politics cannot and this is why art remains one of the most powerful peaceful diplomatic tools we have access to.
Sharon Toval is a contemporary art curator based in Tel Aviv. Raised in France and Israel, he is the owner and curator of The Lab, a dedicated space for experimental art in Israel.


Tags jewish refugees from arab countries art Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by