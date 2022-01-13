The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why fake and real news go viral - opinion

The phenomenon is related to education that should be taught from kindergarten.

By ERGA ATAD
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 21:08
Israeli soldiers search for parts of a crashed military helicopter after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hafia, January 4, 2022. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers search for parts of a crashed military helicopter after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hafia, January 4, 2022.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Why does fake news go viral during national elections, wars, a global pandemic and even during aviation accidents, as in the case of the military helicopter crash off the Haifa coast last week?
Why did the post by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli about the new song “Kakdila” by singer Omar Adam go viral? 
One of the possible answers is that emotions can affect our tendency to share content. More specifically, different types of emotions and motivations will influence us in different ways to share different kinds of information. Moreover, our nationality, as Israelis, can also affect the types of content we choose to share.
In the current era of information-flooding, questions related to the psychology of information-sharing have become prominent, although the phenomenon of information-sharing is not new. The desire to share information can be explained by the theory of uses and gratifications from communication studies.
For example, the motivation for sharing fake news about COVID-19 may stem from psychological needs such as self-promotion, need to express our own opinion on the issue and even from the fear of missing out (FOMO), which mainly derive from seeking popularity and wanting to belong.
Labor head Merav Michaeli at faction meetings, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Labor head Merav Michaeli at faction meetings, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
However, emotions can also play a key role in our decision to share content. Michaeli’s post about Omar Adam’s song may have evoked anger, leading to high emotional arousal and therefore to more sharing. Different emotions, such as anger versus anxiety, can also affect our engagement not just with reliable news but also with fake news. For example, the Pizzagate affair in the US presidential election, involving a conspiracy theory about the Democratic Party’s involvement in human trafficking and abuse, provoked strong feelings of anger and even led one person to action.
Anger can cause us to use a rational-motivational explanation that will encourage us to believe more in false political information, while conversely, anxiety may make us feel more doubtful, question false information, and consider conflicting opinions. The problem is that after exposure to false content it is very difficult to correct it, and only a relatively small proportion of those exposed will believe the corrected information.
Yet another explanation for news sharing is nationality. As Israelis, we may prefer to share different types of content than other nationalities. In a study I conducted with Tal Sandroni, owner of Mitoog – Social Media, we analyzed the patterns of Israelis’ engagement in about a million posts and videos published on the Facebook pages of news outlets in Israel during the first two decades of its existence (2002–2022).
The analysis revealed several characteristics for the most engaged posts: family, nationality, Jewish-Arab relations, male-female relations, humor and even cats. For example, one of the most popular posts was a video from the program From the Other Side with Guy Zohar dealing with Jewish-Arab relations and male-female relations, and which managed to be both funny and angry.
The funniest post published by the TV program Hazinor featured a video of a Texas attorney appearing in a Zoom hearing in front of a judge with a cat filter on his face that he couldn’t remove.
In conclusion, different emotions and factors can influence our decision to share both credible and false content. Accordingly, we must raise our awareness of the emotions that different kinds of content evoke in us and of the characteristics of the content and the motivations of those who share it. This can be achieved through information literacy education beginning from kindergarten.
The writer is a lecturer and strategic adviser in persuasion and messaging design at Reichman University.


Tags news Fake news Psychology Merav Michaeli Omer Adam pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by