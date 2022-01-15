The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Western Wall partition won't bring Diaspora Jewry closer to Israel - opinion

There is a plan in the Knesset to partition the Western Wall and establish a plaza for mixed prayer.

By SOL WERDIGER
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 15:25
A CONFRONTATION takes place at a service with Women of the Wall at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A CONFRONTATION takes place at a service with Women of the Wall at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In recent weeks, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo has been holding a series of meetings to bring to fruition the “Kotel Compromise,” a plan that would partition the Western Wall, establish a plaza for mixed prayer, in violation of the millennia-old tradition, and transfer control over parts of the Western Wall (Kotel in Hebrew) to the Israeli Reform and Conservative movements.
Every person of every religion and denomination is welcome at the Western Wall. Like every religious site, it has a tradition and custom that needs to be respected. Yet, the Israeli government is acting under the assumption that it needs to change the Western Wall plaza to repair the rift between Israel and the Diaspora. Over the past several years, liberal movement leadership have consistently sent a message to the Israelis that they represent the majority of world Jewry and their constituents feel left out and slighted by the religious status quo in Israel.
This narrative is patently false, conveniently ignoring the emerging trends and forces in the Diaspora. The Western Wall compromise it fuels is thus not only misguided, but downright dangerous.
Firstly, the Reform and Conservative leadership do not represent Diaspora Jews. While various self-reporting population studies suggest that the liberal movements account for just over 50% of American Jews (some 3-3.5 million people), these numbers are misleading. The site of the World Union for Progressive Judaism, the umbrella organization of the Reform movement, boasts 1.2 million members worldwide. The Conservative movement is estimated to have approximately 600,000 members. The two movements together account for 10% of the global Jewish community – an important minority, but not a representative voice.
Furthermore, both movements are experiencing a rapid implosion, closing a quarter of their synagogues over the past two decades. This is mostly due to the loss of the younger generation. Today, only one in three millennials identify with the liberal movements, as opposed to two out of three in the generation of their grandparents.
An egalitarian prayer service is led by the Women of the Wall near the Western Wall last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)An egalitarian prayer service is led by the Women of the Wall near the Western Wall last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Secondly, the religion-and-state issues are not the basis for the rift. Anyone familiar with on-the-ground reality understands that the distancing of certain parts of Diaspora Jewry from Israel is in no way caused by Israel’s policy at the Western Wall or its religious status quo. Rather, it stems from their apparent disconnect to Jewish identity.
A Pew Research Center study shows a clear correlation between the depths of Jewish observance and affinity for Israel. On almost all questions of connection, self-identified Orthodox respondents show a higher degree of connection than the Conservative, the Conservative higher than the Reform, and the Reform higher than the unaffiliated.

NO AMOUNT of policy changes in Israel will bring large swaths of Diaspora Jews closer to Israel. Only a massive investment in Jewish education and identity programming can bring young Diaspora Jews to once again identify with Israel.
Thirdly, the idea that the partitioning of the Western Wall will boost the connection between Diaspora Jewry and Israel is fundamentally false. Close to 60% of American Jews belonging to the liberal movements have never set foot in Israel. Another 20% have visited here once in their lifetime. Moreover, the Pew study shows that of those who self-identify with the Reform movement, 85% visit their own synagogue a few times a year or not all. If the vast majority of those whom the Reform leaders claim to represent cannot be bothered eeither to attend their neighborhood temple nor to make a trip to Israel, it is hard to believe that changes in the prayer tradition at the Western Wall would foster deep emotional ties to the holy land.
Finally, the damage inherent in the deal is enormous. It will drive significant parts of world Jewry away, specifically those communities who have been historically most loyal and invested in Israel. The balkanization of the place so holy and dear for all of us and the violation of the age-old prayer tradition will send a clear message to these communities that the State of Israel has given up on our sacred values and bonds.
As an organization dedicated to promoting Jewish identity and the connection between Israel and the Diaspora, our office has been inundated with emails and calls from Jews from all over the world, requesting guidance in how to notify the Israeli government of their opposition to the partitioning of Western Wall. These voices have led us to start a petition drive and we are expecting to submit hundreds of thousands of letters to the Israeli leaders in the coming weeks.
The continued unity of our people and to the connection between the Jewish communities and Israel is on the line. Not only will the deal do nothing to bring the various Jewish communities together, but on the contrary, it will deepen the rift and distance Jews from Israel and from each other.
The Western Wall is the heart of the Jewish people. Despite the differences between us, we are all united around the Western Wall. In front of its stones, we are all inspired by our nation’s millennia-old tradition and history. The partitioning of the Western Wall will eternalize the divisions among the Jewish people, quite literally setting them in stone.
We cannot let that happen. Not on our watch.
The writer is cochairman of Am Echad, an organization that brings together Jewish leaders with the objective of promoting Jewish identity and the connection between Israel and the Diaspora.


Tags Western Wall reform diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by